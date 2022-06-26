At 53, Jennifer Aniston has the perfect dress for an event

At 53 years old, Jennifer Aniston have the dress perfect for an event. It is that the actress of Friends is clear about what she wants. And that is also transferred to fashion and the outfits that she chooses for the different presentations or red carpets. She stays true to a color palette that includes white and off white, nude, gray and black. “Jennifer has shown us the versatility of the classic style and the garments that characterize this style,” says designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

This time he wears a mini dress white with a closed polo neck and a ribbed effect that goes from the torso to the skirt. It’s a dress sports-inspired, with a clear reference to a tennis uniform. This set of dress white, pleated is perfect for the day, we could see it at the racetrack with total normality and also for the night”, assures the stylist.

This dress with a polo neck and pleated skirt becomes an option for the night with a black overcoat and Loboutin sandals.

And that’s what happened with Jennifer Anistonwith this dress perfect for an event. The actress used it during the day to appear on the television program Good Morning America. And she also wore it again in a night meeting, which proves without a doubt the versatility of the outfit.

Jennifer Aniston chose this tennis-inspired dress for a daytime event on a TV show.

for the evening event Jennifer She completed her look with black ankle strap heeled sandals from French brand Loubotin. A good shoe always helps to lift any look and in this case it allows to make it more nocturnal and elegant. But this dress White can be perfectly worn with sneakers if you want a more relaxed and youthful look.

The dress is super flattering and goes great with stiletto sandals and also with sneakers.

It is not by chance that for the night Jennifer Aniston opted for a black coat to complete the look. “Today tailoring suits and coats are very fashionable. Although they will never go away, this season we usually see them in combinations, urban and sporty. On this occasion, the actress decided to add the indispensable black overcoat, which is already a basic in our wardrobe and we use it again season after season”, assures Herdt.

The combination of black and white never fails: it is elegant and chic.

And going back to the color palette, betting on the combination of black and white never fails. It’s classic, it’s chic, it’s simple and elegant. “The combination of black and white always get us out of any trouble. We can look as amazing as Aniston on any occasion – assures Herdt-. This color palette is always associated with luxury and elegance”.