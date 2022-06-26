Asks BIS, the bank of central banks, to avoid a recession with interest rate hikes

Known as the bank of central banks in the world, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS, for its acronym in English) asked to avoid an economic recession with the increases in interest rates that the fight against inflation unleashed.

The key question for central banks to ask, according to the BIS, is whether they will be able to engineer a soft landing.

From his perspective, a better anchoring of the expectations of inflation can reduce policy tightening in response to famine, through its stabilizing impact on fixation of wages Y prices.

Also read: Without firm action, inflation will stay: Agustín Carstens

In its Annual Economic Report 2022showed that high inflation requires timely and decisive measures.

We will have to try to minimize the impact on the economy, thereby safeguarding financial stability, pondered the BIS, which is also the oldest international financial institution in the world, after being founded 92 years ago.

He acknowledged that while designing a soft landing was difficult in the past, current conditions make it challenging.

Learning

In the report from the Basel, Switzerland-based institution, the historical evolution of monetary policy was examined, and what can be learned about the probability of a soft landing and what factors are associated.

The analysis is based on a panel of 35 countries in a period from 1985 to 2018, in which it was specified that a tightening episode is defined as one in which the nominal monetary policy rate rises in at least three consecutive quarters. .

The cycle ends when the rate peaks before a subsequent decline.

If an economy enters a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters with negative variations in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in the three years after the peak of the cycle, the landing is defined as hard. However, if the economy avoids a recession, the landing was soft, he explained.

In the emblematic report, the BIS illustrated that, historically, about half of all monetary policy tightening cycles have ended in a soft landing, that is, without a recession economic.

differences

The document detailed the differences in monetary adjustment cycles that end in soft or forced.

One key, he said, is that hard landings are more likely when central bank actions are preceded by a buildup of financial vulnerabilities.

In particular, faster growth of credit in relation to GDP before an adjustment episode is associated with hard landings, he said.

Intuitively, financial vulnerabilities are likely to reinforce the contractionary effects of tighter monetary policy on GDP growth.

Also read: They charge Mexico the highest interest in 17 years

In addition, he noted that heightened vulnerabilities mean that a growth slowdown is more likely to trigger a recession.

Another piece of information is that hard landings are more likely and are associated with sharp declines in stock prices.

With these signals, it can be predicted whether central banks will succeed in steering their actions towards a soft landing, according to the report.

stagflation

More than a recession, the BIS warned of a stagflation. “The risk of stagflation hangs over the world economy: the threat of a new era of inflation is compounded by prospects of lower growth and more financial vulnerabilities.”

However, he sees it unlikely that the stagflation of the 1970s will repeat itself, thanks to macroprudential frameworks and improvements in monetary policy, as well as less energy dependence.

But he warned that in the current environment of financial vulnerabilities, such as high debt and overvalued assets, it could amplify any slowdown.

In this regard, the general manager of the BIS, Augustine Carstenssaid the key is for central banks to act quickly and decisively, before stagflation takes hold.

“If it becomes entrenched, the costs of redirecting and controlling it would be higher. The advantages of safeguarding stability for households and companies outweigh in the longer term any cost incurred in the short term,” said the former Governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and former Secretary of the Treasury.

To stop the highest inflation in 21 years, Banxico announced on Thursday a historic increase of 75 basis points in its main rate, taking it from 7% to 7.75%.

With Carstens at the head of Banxico, the country had an inflation of 2.13% in December 2015, being the lowest annual rate in the history of Mexico to date, according to the Inegi.