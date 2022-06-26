Argentine comedian Clara Ulrich arrives in Chile with her show “I want to be my husband”

For next Thursday, June 30, Argentine comedian Clara Ulrich announced her arrival on Chilean stages with a show that promises uncontrollable laughter.

This is the show called “I want to be my husband”, where the trans-Andean woman promises to make Chilean couples laugh.

Ulrich proposes a reflection on marriage in a comedic tone, which is why he has described this show as “a very unserious investigation” into the relationship as a couple.

In this context, in an exclusive interview with LaCuarta.com, the comedian decided to give details of “I want to be my husband.”

“I have been touring the United States, Miami, Houston, New York and I really wanted to take it to South America, because I am from there, because I am from the south. It is a dream for me, to be able to take it to Chile, particularly in Santiago, ”she started by saying the comedian.

“I am very happy, I am very expectant”

In addition, he added that “this show is a very little serious investigation into my marriage and the rest of the couples, it has to do with laughing at the scenes that all couples repeat.”

“Many times they ask me why I want to be my husband, and I always say that for various reasons, that men have the possibility of thinking about nothing, because they get older and their gray hair appears and they look like George Clooney, and I Every day I look more like my aunt Berta, I want to be my husband to ask what we eat today every day, so as not to be in the WhatsApp Mommy group at my son’s school, “he emphasized about this long-awaited show.

Regarding the expectations she has for this show, the Argentine said that “I am very happy, I am very expectant, because whenever one goes to another country, the local public is waiting for the survey and I always have the humility to propose a night fun to come and enjoy as a couple”.

Finally, he did not hesitate to invite Chilean comedy fans.

“Come on, cheer up, give me a chance to share a special Mega feature. I have a Chilean family and for me it is a super opportunity to take my show apart from my roots, so I am very happy, “she closed.

The show will take place in the Sala Metronomo, Santiago, on Thursday, June 30 at 8:00 p.m. Ticket sales are through Puntoticket.