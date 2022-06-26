Share

All the differences between two of the most advanced smartwatch models on the market.

The Apple Watch Series 7 It is the smartwatch with the highest level of sales in the market. In fact, it has been the leading smartwatch in the industry in 2021, selling three times more than Samsung watches. It has no rival. But there is a smartwatch that can give it some competition. We talk about Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

These are two of the most impressive smartwatches in the technology industry. Furthermore, given the “coincidence” that the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 have been manufactured by two gigantic companies –Apple and Samsung– that compete in virtually all market sectors since many years.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 steals part of the prominence from the Apple Watch, although it is temporary

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The two most popular smart watches in the technological world, both the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, have characteristics and technical specifications excellent. In many sections the differences are minimal, while in others the differences are much greater.

Technical specifications table

Pay attention to the following comparative table in which we will detail what are the differences and the similarities between Apple Watch Series 7 and Galaxy Watch 4:

Apple Watch Series 7 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Dimensions 41mm and 45mm 40mm, 42mm, 44mm and 46mm Screen Retina OLED display LTPO Super AMOLED screen, Gorilla Glass DX Screen size 41mm: 1.30 inches; 45mm: 1.50 inches 40/42mm: 1.19 inches; 44/46mm: 1.36 inches Resolution 41mm: 352 x 430 pixels; 45mm: 396 x 484 pixels 450 x 450 pixels Processor chip S7 Samsung Exynos W920 RAM 1GB 1.5GB Storage 32GB 16 GB Operating system watch OS 8 Android Wear OS + One UI Watch 3.5 connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11b, GPS, 4G LTE and UMTS Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN 2.4 + 5GHz, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS Drums 41mm: 284mAh; 45mm: 309mAh 40/42mm: 241mAh; 42/44mm: 361mAh Autonomy 18 hours 40 hours Others Quick charge, ECG, IP6X water resistance, blood oxygen meter, heart rate monitor, fall detection Heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitoring, IP68 water resistance, rotating bezel, fall detection Colors Midnight, Star White, Green, Blue and (Product)RED Black, Grey, Green, Rose Gold Base price €429 €199

With a few exceptions, the vast majority of the features of the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Galaxy Watch 4 are virtually identical. exist lots of little differences that reside in the multiple size versions between the two smartwatch models, which can be quite confusing, but everything is very clarified in the comparative table.

Main differences between Apple Watch Series 7 and Galaxy Watch 4

Although the technical specifications of both products are relatively similar, it is important to know every last detail about the differences between Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 before deciding to buy one smartwatch or another.

While is true that, generally speaking, the Apple Watch Series 7 is superior; It is also true that in many specific aspects the Galaxy Watch 4 has great advantages. As for the rest of the differences, they are minimal; as in the case of RAM, or storage capacity; or all its health functions, which are practically the same in both smartwatches.

Design

It may seem strange, but the design is one of the most outstanding factors for consumers when buying an Apple Watch Series 7 or a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. And the design of the two smartwatches is totally different.

The Apple Watch Series 7 follows the design continuity of previous generations, is made of stainless steel or aluminum materials and has a noticeably larger screen than previous versions. There is a 41mm and a 45mm version of course, compatible with a wide variety of custom straps. It is available in Midnight, Star White, Blue, Green and (Product)RED colors.

While the Apple Watch Series 7 screen is square with curved corners, the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is circular and with an elegant and seamless design. It is made with an armored aluminum metal frame and is also compatible with a wide selection of straps. Finally, it is available in 40mm, 42mm, 44mm and 46mm versions in Black, Grey, Green and Rose Gold colours.

Screen

The screen of the Apple Watch Series 7 offers technology OLED and a diagonal of 1.3 and 1.5 inches –although Apple has not officially shared this information–. For its part, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a screen Super AMOLED with versions of 1.19 inches Y 1.36 inches.

The full-screen design of the Apple Watch Series 7 makes it slightly more functional than the Galaxy Watch 4. However, many users will prefer a circular screen design for purely aesthetic reasons.

On the other hand, it is also worth mentioning that the Apple Watch Series 7 has a maximum resolution (45 mm) of 396 x 484 pixels and, as for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, it offers a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels.

Drums

The battery factor is probably the most differential between the different Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models available on the market. Interestingly, the technical specifications of the Apple smartwatch are higher, but the autonomy of the device is greater in Samsung smartwatches.

According to the South Korean company, the Galaxy Watch 4 offers an autonomy of 40 hours of typical use. Which translates to almost two days of battery life with basic watch use. The 40mm and 42mm versions have a battery with a capacity of 247mAh and the 44mm and 46mm versions have a battery capacity of 361mAh. However, it does not have fast charging functionality.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a battery with a capacity of 284mAh (41mm) and 309mAh (45mm). But this ability provides a autonomy of 18 hours, less than the autonomy of the Samsung watch. However, the Apple smartwatch offers a fast charging function that reaches a percentage of 80% in just 45 minutes.

Apple Watch Series 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which one to buy?

It all comes down to the tastes and needs of each consumer. The choice is yours. But whichever smartwatch you decide to buy, both options are more than adequate choices. After all, these are the two best smartwatches on the market today. But from iPadízate we can advise you detailing the advantages and disadvantages of each product.

Apple Watch Series 7

Advantage:

Fast charge

OLED screen

eSIM card slot

32GB storage

Higher quality materials (stainless steel)

Integration throughout the Apple ecosystem

Disadvantages:

much more expensive price

18 hour autonomy

1GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Advantage

most affordable price

An autonomy of 40 hours

1.5GB RAM

Disadvantages:

Does not have fast charge

Super AMOLED display

16GB storage

Software without integration into the Apple ecosystem

So far, everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatches. All their technical specifications, their features, their versions and their differences. Now it’s your turn, which smartwatch best suits your needs?

