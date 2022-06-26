Antonio Carlos Santos criticizes the signing of “Cabecita” Rodríguez

Antonio Carlos Santosa history of the Águilas del Club América, spoke about the arrival of Jonathan “El Cabecita” Rodriguez as reinforcement for the Opening Tournament 2022, which does not convince him at all.

In statements during a game of legends of America, “el Negro” Santos criticized those who call “Cabecita” Rodríguez “bomb reinforcement”, since the Uruguayan striker comes from having a downward performance in recent years.

“I don’t see it as normal, I don’t think it’s going to be the solution for America to do well. Cabecita scored a goal in the last eight months and with Cruz Azul he scored three goals in the last season, it’s coming down I don’t know why they hire him as a bomb or whatever they want “

The “Negrito” Santos also spoke about the arrival of Néstor Araujo as reinforcement, assuring that, although he is a quality player, he would have preferred to give a chance to a youth squad in the lower zone of the team.

“Araujo also came from an inactivity, he didn’t play as much, he’s a good central defender, but I would prefer to give a young youth squad a chance”

Along with Jürgen Damm, Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez and Néstor Araujo are the three reinforcements of the Águilas for the Apertura 2022.