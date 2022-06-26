América would be close to closing an agreement with Ceará from Brazil

The high command of the Eagles of America would be closing an agreement with their peers from Ceará in Brazil.

The Liga MX Stove Football continues to deal cards for the Águilas del América. Until then, three arrivals (Jurgen Damm, Jonathan Rodríguez and Néstor Araujo) and three departures (Jordan Silva, Morrison Palma and Mauro Lainez) were confirmed. But beyond the movements in the current campus, The board of directors holds conversations for operations on elements that continue to be linked to the institution.

Such is the case of the alleged agreement that the azulcrema cast would be approaching with Ceará from Brazil, due to the transfer of Ecuadorian striker Renato Ibarra that, during the Grita México Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX, he was part of the Xolos de Tijuana, according to a report by journalist Nahuel Ferreira.

“There are very advanced steps for the Ecuadorian winger Renato Ibarra (31 years old) to be Ceará’s new reinforcement in the next few days. The negotiations were advanced directly with América and he is about to interrupt his loan with the Xolos de Tijuana“said the report released through the social network Twitter.

How long is Renato Ibarra’s loan in Tijuana?

Renato Ibarra is still contractually linked to the Águilas del América. The Ecuadorian was loaned by El Nido to the Xolos de Tijuana, a club with which he played the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX and with which he has contract until December of the current year. However, he could interrupt the loan and continue, from July, his career at Ceará in Brazil.

What is the market value of Renato Ibarra?

Renato Ibarra is still linked to the Águilas del América. Therefore, he is one of the elements that Azulcrema, by not taking him into account for the 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League, can negotiate. In this sense, according to the Transfermarkt site, the Ecuadorian winger’s token has a current market value of one million dollars.

