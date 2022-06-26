America arrives on the Apertura 2022! Friendly and rout of Morelia to end the preseason

The azulcremas closed their friendly matches in very good shape and declare themselves ready to start the campaign.

América closed its preseason friendly matches this Saturday morning and declared itself ready for the start of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament, the same in which it will debut exactly in a week, when it receives to the Rojinegros de Atlas on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

in Copapa, the azulcremas did the honors to Atlético Moreliaone of the most competitive teams in the Expansion League and that is also looking to get ready for the semester that is about to begin, so they agreed to be a member of the team led by Fernando Ortiz as visitors.

The first 45 minutes ended 2-0 in favor of the Eagleswhile in the complement three more fell to shape the little hand, 5-0 for the Millionaires on field 1 of the club. As reported by the official account of the institution on Twitter, the goals were the work of Roger Martinez, Alexander ZendejasRomán Martínez and a brace from Federico Vinas.

The balance of the pre-season friendlies for America was three wins and one lossso now they await their first official commitment of the semester, which will be neither more nor less than against the current two-time Mexican soccer champion, who will surely try to emerge victorious from Santa Úrsula.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR AMERICA?

America will get rest this Sunday and later, they will report on Monday at El Nido to fully begin the preparation for their first game of the campaign and, incidentally, they will await the incorporation of Jonathan Rodríguez, who is expected to arrive in Mexico City on Tuesday.

