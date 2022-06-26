AMC Networks launches a new premium on-demand service

MADRID – AMC Networks has launched AMC+ in Spain, being the first European country to offer the premium on-demand subscription service. The service is already available on some operators and as a channel on Prime Video and will expand its distribution in the coming months. It offers an extensive catalog of new original series from AMC+ and the best content acclaimed by critics and audiences.

The launch is accompanied by the premiere of AMC+ original series such as The Walking Dead: Originswith fan-favorite actors Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; kingin which, after the murder of a young man, his family embarks on a gang war against an international drug cartel starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones).

the crime drama 61st Streetset in the city of Chicago, by BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and starring Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance (The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story); and the hit comedy Ultra City Smiths which features the voices of Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Dax Shepard (fatherhood), John C. Reilly (Winning Time: The Lakers Dynasty) and Debra Winger (the strength of affection).

firebitean “adrenaline” vampire thriller with Yael Stone (Orange is the new black) and Rob Collins (Cleverman); Too Close, a psychological thriller in which Emili Watson (Chernobyl) plays a psychiatrist who evaluates a woman accused of a crime.

AMC+ also offers prestigious European series such as the Finnish comedy mister8, winner for Best Series and Best Actor at Canneseries 2021; and upcoming releases Trom, Danish series recorded in the Faroe Islands; and the French In therapythe first series directed by the directors of UntouchableOlivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, about a renowned Parisian psychoanalyst and his work after the 2015 attacks.

NEXT INCORPORATIONS In the coming months, AMC+ will debut a wide variety of premium original series, including the launch of a new franchise based on the best-selling novels by Anne Rice: interview with the vampirestarring Sam Reid (belle), Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Water Sense), Y The Mayffair Witcheswith Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus).

It will also incorporate new content from the universe The Walking Deadlike the long-awaited anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead with Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?) and Parker Posey (Lost in Space) made up of stand-alone episodes centered around characters, both new and returning, from the world of the original series; Y Isle of the Deadstarring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and focusing on popular characters Maggie and Negan on their journey to post-apocalyptic Manhattan, premiering on AMC+ next year.

Also on the list is the animated series Pantheon, which will premiere in September. According to Miquel Penella, President of Streaming Services for AMC Networks: “AMC+ offers audiences thousands of hours of acclaimed and award-winning series, including iconic stories with great characters, comedies, hit movies, mysteries, documentaries, the best horror content and intriguing series of true crime. Spain is one of our most important international markets and we are very excited to be able to offer AMC+ hand in hand with so many relevant operators and platforms.”

In July the title of psychological suspense will arrive Dark Windsexecutive produced by George RR Martin (Game of Thrones) and Robert Redford.