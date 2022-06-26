AMC Networks launches a new premium on-demand service

AMC Networks has launched AMC+ in Spain, being the first European country to offer the premium on-demand subscription service. The service is already available on some operators and as a channel on Prime Video and will expand its distribution in the coming months. It offers an extensive catalog of new original series from AMC+ and the best content acclaimed by critics and audiences.

The launch is accompanied by the premiere of AMC+ original series such as The Walking Dead: Origins, with fan-favorite actors Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; Kin, in which, after the murder of a young man, his family embarks on a gang war against an international drug cartel starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones).

The Chicago-set crime drama 61st Street from BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and starring Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance (The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story); and the hit comedy Ultra City Smiths featuring the voices of Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Dax Shepard (Parenthood), John C. Reilly (Winning Time: The Lakers Dynasty) and Debra Winger (The Force of Endearment). ).

Firebite, an “adrenaline” vampire thriller with Yael Stone (Orange is the new black) and Rob Collins (Cleverman); Too Close, a psychological thriller in which Emili Watson (Chernobyl) plays a psychiatrist evaluating a woman accused of a crime.

AMC+ also offers prestigious European series such as the Finnish comedy Mister8, winner of Best Series and Best Actor at Canneseries 2021; and upcoming releases Trom, a Danish series filmed in the Faroe Islands; and the French In therapy, the first series directed by the directors of Untouchable, Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, about a renowned Parisian psychoanalyst and his work after the 2015 attacks.

NEXT INCORPORATIONS

In the coming months, AMC+ will debut a wide variety of premium original series, including the launch of a new franchise based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novels: Interview with the Vampire, starring Sam Reid (Belle), Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Sense of Water), and The Witches of Mayffair, with Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus).

It will also incorporate new content from The Walking Dead universe, such as the long-awaited Tales of the Walking Dead anthology series with Anthony Edwards (Who’s Anna?) and Parker Posey (Lost in Space) made up of stand-alone episodes focusing on both new and returning characters. from the world of the original series; and Isle of the Dead, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and focusing on popular characters Maggie and Negan on their journey to post-apocalyptic Manhattan, premiering on AMC+ next year.

Also on the list is the animated series Pantheon, which will premiere in September. According to Miquel Penella, President of Streaming Services for AMC Networks: “AMC+ offers audiences thousands of hours of acclaimed and award-winning series, including iconic stories with great characters, comedies, hit movies, mysteries, documentaries, the best horror content and intriguing true crime series. Spain is one of our most important international markets and we are very excited to be able to offer AMC+ hand in hand with so many relevant operators and platforms”.

Coming in July is psychological thriller Dark Winds, executive produced by George RR Martin (Game of Thrones) and Robert Redford.