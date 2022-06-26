Amber Heard to appeal verdict in case against Johnny Depp

The actress Amber Heard will officially seek the possibility of reversing the sentence of the court of Fairfax, Virginia, after his lawyers met this Friday with the judge in charge of the cross-defamation case that Depp won, Penny Azcarte.

Regarding the hearing, the legal representative of the interpreter of “Aquaman”, Elaine Bredehof, was emphatic in stating that they will appeal the verdict, adding that his client does not have enough money to deal with compensation of 15 million dollars to Depp.

But Azcarate stated that for Heard’s request to be granted, he must pay a bail of 8.35 million dollars, with 6% annual interest added, according to the media dead line.

In this way, the legal team of Heard has a period of 21 days to present the formal appeal. After the condition imposed by the judge, there is no certainty if it will be effective.

For his part, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor did not come out of the situation completely unscathed, since after the resolution of the casemust pay 2 million dollars to his ex-wife after statements made by his lawyer.

Likewise, now Johnny Depp must sign up for a completely different instance: his colleague Gregg Brooks accused him of hitting him during the filming of the movie “City of Lies” in 2017. The trial will begin on July 25.