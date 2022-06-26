Amber Heard does not want to pay the 10.3 million dollars to Johnny Depp and seek to appeal the verdict

ANDhe legal dispute between Jhonny Deep and Amber Heard is far from coming to an end, despite the fact that there is already a verdict in favor of the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean, because his ex-wife is not determined to reach an agreement to pay the 10.35 million dollars.

The last friday The lawyers for both held a meeting in the court of Fairfax, Virginia. However, they would not have advanced much, since it was impossible for them to reach an agreement, leaving all this in the minutes.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp can’t reach an agreement



The Aquaman actress has to pay 10.35 million dollars to Jhonny Depp (initially 15, though this was reduced by the state cap). In return, Depp has to give him 2 million for the counterclaim for defamation.

Those, amber’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, mentioned that his client does not have the solvency to be able to pay, touching the possibility of appealing the decision.

What if Amber Heard doesn’t pay Johnny Depp $10.3 million?



While is true that Johnny Depp has not proceeded legally thinking of a monetary interest, In the case in which you want the sentence to be carried out, you can start a process to seize any property, any salary or income.

