Amber Heard announced that she will appeal judgment against Depp

The actress Amber Heard announced that he will appeal the sentence of his trial for defamation, after the jury ruled on June 1 that he should pay Johnny Depp 15 million dollars as compensation.

After the meeting between the legal teams of Heard and Depp on Friday in a court in Fairfax, in the state of Virginia (United States), and after an appointment with Judge Penney Azcarate, the actress of “Aquaman” announced his intention to appeal.

“As was said in the congressional hearings, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And the appeal is not rejected if it is known that you are right“, detailed a spokesman for Heard in statements collected by the Los Angeles Times.



According to Deadline Hollywood, Azcarate informed Heard’s lawyer that The actor will have to pay a bail of 8.35 million dollars and 6% annual interest for the appeal to proceed formally.

In addition, the actress’s lawyer specified that Heard “cannot at all” pay the sentence, which calls into question the affordability of a potential appeal.