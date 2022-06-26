“Already sponsor it”; they ask the Netherlands for benefits for content creator

TikTok users ask Helados Holanda to deliver sponsorship benefits to a content creator.

The “grandfather”, as he is called by his followers, constantly shares videos about his favorite popsicles.

The Mexican consumer has become an indispensable part of keeping the economy afloat in Mexico.

A TikTok user has shared some videos showing his fidelity to ice cream hollanda fact that has earned him the love of his followers, who in fact are already asking the brand to sponsor him and provide him with additional benefits.

The content creator is recognized for sharing musical versions of songs performed by himself.

Holland ice cream and the Mexican consumer

ice cream holland is a company that was acquired by Uniliver in 1997, the Anglo-Dutch multinational. This with the intention of increasing its participation in a global market.

In Mexico, the company calculates its participation in this category as the most important. The annual value in terms of sales is around billion dollarsa 40 percent of the total. Its closest rival is Nestlé, which, according to Unilever, enjoys 25 percent.

Currently, the brand has 90 thousand points of sale and 49 distribution centers. Nail 2 thousand people are directly employed by Helados Holanda.

On the other hand, for Mexico, the consumer is one of the key points for economic stability. Although there are difficulties, such as the inflation and the slowdown in growth, consumption stands out as the main lifeline.

He is considered like “the bright spot” of the country’s economy, according to an extensive report by the Reuters agency. It also highlights that the spending of Mexicans increased as Mexicans living abroad sent a record 12.5 billion in remittances home during the first quarter. Likewise, tourism recovered and pandemic restrictions and infections eased, while the labor market remained strong.

Likewise, Fitch Ratingsrecently pointed out that consumption is one of the greatest strengths of the Mexican economy.

“Consumption has reached pre-pandemic levelsbenefiting from the relaxation of mobility restrictions, the improvement of the labor market and relatively strong remittances”, he commented in a study.

Likewise, according to the first study, companies in general are experiencing an improvement in demand.

“Already sponsor it”; users ask the Netherlands for benefits for content creator

Through his TikTok account, a content creator has shared his love for the Holland Ice Cream brand. Despite being recognized for his fantastic covers of famous songs, the man has also been recognized for his charismatic promotions to the brand.

In one of his most recent videos, he shared his fascination with these palettes and how, in his opinion, they are superior to many of those offered by commercial chains:

This has earned him the acceptance and affection of his followers, who constantly ask the brand to “turn around” to the content creator and offer him the benefits that other types of influencers usually obtain.

Likewise, the user obtains thousands of visits in a large number of videos, but it is striking that some of the most viewed are precisely about this type of content.

These are some of the comments that have been read on the social network:

“The other day watching my same video I felt like it”, Maryam “Good afternoon, thank you very much for the recommendation my dear”, the gumless

These are some of the videos shared by the user:

Now read:

Artist creates an NFT for every person in the world for this reason

Sabritas fan shows brand loyalty with Pokémon and Looney tunes

Ruffles, Cheetos and Sabritas share retro bag designs

Consumer counts the M&M’s that the Holland ice creams have and the result disappoints