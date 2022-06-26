All the premieres of series and movies on Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of June 27 to July 3 – News series

All the Netflix and Marvel series, such as ‘Daredevil’ or ‘Jessica Jones’, finally go to the streaming platform of the house of Mickey Mouse.

June is coming to an end, but with it summer has already arrived and new movies and series to watch are added to the extensive catalogs of streaming platforms Prime Video, Movistar +, Disney + and Filmin.

In the next seven days, the main highlights are the premieres of the Marvel series that Netflix once had and that are now in the Disney+ catalog, as is the case with Daredevil either Jessica Jones. It also begins a new month like July and Prime Video does it in a big way with the premiere of the new series by Chris Prattthe final list.

Next, we leave you the list of all the series and movies that are released on the streaming platforms Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin de the week of June 27 to July 3:

Prime Video





-SERIES-

the final list

















Based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, Chris Pratt plays James Reece, a SEAL agent who returns home after his teammates are ambushed on a secret mission. With the help of his family and friends, he tries to get back to normal. However, when he uncovers a conspiracy that puts him and his loved ones in danger, he must spring back into action sooner than he expected.

Premiere: 1st of July

Disney+





-SERIES-

Only murders in the building – season 2

















Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are forced to unmask the killer of the president of the Arconia neighborhood council. However, they have several complications: this trio is publicly implicated in the murder of the president, this being the central theme of a competing podcast and, in addition, they have to deal with a group of New York residents who believe that they are the ones who committed the murder.

Premiere: June 28th

Baymax!

















the lovable character of Big Hero 6 He returns with this curious animated series in which he is now in charge of helping several people in the six episodes that the first season consists of. But his help does not always seem to solve the lives of these people, causing even more problems than solutions.

Premiere: June 29

Atlanta – season 3

















The acclaimed series by Donald Glover returns years later with its new installment, thus being able to follow the life of Earn, the same one who has made many mistakes in his life and continues to try to fix all of them.

Premiere: June 29

Butterfly

















The series tells the story of Max, the youngest son of Viky and Stephen who identifies as a girl, but who has not told anything so that his father would not feel disappointed. But when he turns 11, Max wants to live his life as Maxine. Her parents want the best for her, but her opinions on how to handle it are totally different.

Premiere: June 29

Gomorrah – season 5















The fifth and final season of Gomorrah arrives on Disney+, the acclaimed Italian series that tells the story of Gennaro Salvastano. This time, the story picks up with Genny hiding in his bunker under the protection of Dson Angelo. There he receives information about the Levante survivors’ movements through a mole in the prosecutor’s office.

Premiere: June 29

Daredevil

















Charlie Cox returned to reprise the role of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and now comes to Disney + the story that was created especially for Netflix. Considered one of the best Marvel series, all three seasons will be available at the end of June.

Premiere: June 29

Jessica Jones

















Krysten Ritter puts herself in the shoes of the most famous Marvel private investigator, Jessica Jones. Throughout its three seasons, we can see how her best friend Trish Walker, Rachael Taylor, gets closer and closer to the same fate as that of the comics, in addition to the occasional crossover with other Netflix and Marvel series.

Premiere: June 29

The Punisher

















Born as a Daredevil spin-off, The Punisher stars Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, the Marvel anti-hero who doesn’t hesitate to kill anyone if he gets justice. Especially when he discovers a conspiracy that hides the criminal world of New York.

Premiere: June 29

luke cage

















Mike Colter plays the superhero Luke Cage, the same one who has the ability of superhuman strength and unbreakable skin. In the two seasons that the Luke Cage series consists of, we see him try to end the New York mafia.

Premiere: June 29

Iron Fist

















Two seasons where we meet Daniel Rand, or also known as Iron Fist, a rich man from New York who has managed to be taught by a Kung Fu master and who returns to the city 15 years after being presumed dead to remember his past and fulfill your destiny.

Premiere: June 29

The Defenders

















The Netflix and Marvel miniseries that unites all the superheroes created expressly for said streaming platform, such as Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones and Daredevil. Considered the Netflix Avengers coming to Disney+

Premiere: June 29

-FILMS-

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Trilogy















spider-man, Spider-Man 2 Y Spider-Man 3 with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as MJ comes to Disney+. After appearing as a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he lands this first Spider-Man from Sony Pictures directed by Sam Raimi.

Premiere: 1st of July

Spider-Man: Homecoming

















Tom Holland’s first film as Spider-Man from Marvel and Sony Pictures. Which implies that the other two films, No Way Home and Far From Home, will also arrive on Disney + sometime this year 2022.

Premiere: 1st of July

Venom

















Tom Hardy joins the streaming platform with Venom, the movie about Spider-Man’s antihero. Eddie Brock is a journalist who is investigating the company called Fundación Vida. During a visit to the plant, he will be infected by a symbiote that belongs to some illegal experiments that are done there. Thus begins the story of Venom.

Premiere: 1st of July

Movistar+





-FILMS-

Nest of Vipers (Beasts Clawing at Straws)

















nest of vipers is directed and written by Yong-hoon Kim. The story follows a mediocre group of unfortunates whose paths begin to unite as they fall apart. Among them is Tae Young, who tries to solve the fact that his girlfriend has run away with the money she had requested as a loan.

Premiere: June 28th

holy spirit

















José Manuel must now lead the Obni-Levante ufological association when its leader dies unexpectedly. This group meets primarily to exchange information about messages from other worlds and abductions. Meanwhile, in Spain they are trying to find a girl who has disappeared for weeks.

Premiere: June 28th

Ghostland Prisoners

















Nicolas Cage takes on the role of Hero, a thief who is broken out of prison to find Bernice, the granddaughter of a warlord grandfather. She makes him put on a suit equipped with bomas and gives him five days to get it back.

Premiere: June 29

filmin





-SERIES-

everything you love

















What would happen if you fell in love with a Nazi? This is the first of this Norwegian series that tells the story of Sara, a girl who realizes that her boyfriend Jonas is hiding a secret from her that could cause a before and after in her life.

Premiere: June 28th

-FILMS-

Watchmen

















One of the best rated superhero movies of recent years. Zack Snyder adapts Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ 1986 comic book of the same name in this film starring Patrick Wilson, Matthew Goode and Jackie Earle Haley, among others.

Premiere: 1st of July

