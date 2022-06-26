Alexandra Grant is much more than the ‘girlfriend of Keanu Reeves’
Full screen
The not-so-new girlfriend who has her own bio and talent
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
a discreet relationship
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Comments on this
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
A photograph of lovers
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Alexandra Grant is an artist
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
What the ‘Ode to Happiness’ united
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
In the shadows
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
‘X Artists’ Books’
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Statements by Alexandra Grant
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
the inspiration of love
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
What Alexandra Grant Says
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Everybody loves Keanu
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Age difference
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
many elements in common
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
A simple life without excesses
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Keanu Reeves’ fortune
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Always attentive to others
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
‘grantLOVE’
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
The first couple in almost 20 years
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
Microsoft and partners may get compensation if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.
20/20 SLIDES
Tell us your opinion of MSN
Indicates an overall rating for the site:
Opens in a new window
Open an external website
Open an external website in a new window