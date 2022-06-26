Actress of the month: Selena Gomez

For many years she was a Disney girl. For quite a few too, the celebrities with more followers on Instagram (since he was snatched by Kilye Jenner). Today, about to turn 30 (in July), Selena Gomez she has reinvented herself as a serene woman, who has learned to discern what really suits her, who cares about health (also mental) and claims her position of honor among the highest of the already very high Hollywood.

Probably many will remember her for that series called Wizards of Weverly Place, where she was the rebellious sister of a family to which magic was given almost divinely. Genetics stuff. The Show It was five years on the air and it was during the last seasons when the actress decided to try her luck in music accompanied by a band. The project was called Selena Gomez and The Scene and lasted from 2009 to 2012. Two years later, the now also singer flew alone. Of course, as a self-respecting Disney girl, her life path has been full of stones. As if it were a self-fulfilling prophecy, this Texan, of Mexican descent and whose mother had her when she was only 16 years old, said that Britney Spears (sic) was her reference when it came to embracing adulthood. We do not know if it was a worse idea to say it or to think it. Be that as it may, as a teenager Selena came to form a happy gang with other well-known boys, Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers. The peculiar thing about the little group is that they all wore the chastity ring that ordered them to arrive virgins at marriage. The purpose lasted for everyone more or less as long as a whiskey on the rocks, although Selena’s reason was very powerful and her name was Justin Bieber. With the singer, she lived a turbulent story of comings and goings, fights and reconciliations that did not end until Justin’s marriage to Hailey Bieber. In between, Selena said that I had lupus (he underwent a kidney transplant), saw the birth of his two sisters (one on his mother’s side and the other on his father’s side) and was in rehabilitation more than once, as he stated, due to exhaustion, anxiety and depression. As a result of the pandemic, she confessed that she had also been diagnosed with bipolarity. All this together has led her to create Wonderman, a kind of platform to talk about and make mental health problems and related disorders visible. Adventure to add to others closely related to the business world because what this girl likes is to diversify: she has a production company, in her day she launched a clothing line and a collection of bags with Coach, she has her own beauty brand ( Rare Beauty) and has just launched a line of cooking pots (very cute by the way) taking advantage of its successful program Selena +Chef, of HBO Max, and where the star puts into practice cooking recipes guided by renowned chefs.

Being bored is not boring. By the way, this month returns to the screens with the second season of the series Only murders in the building (Disney+) which, missing more, also produces. And he threatens to eat the toast on Instagram again to Kiley Jenner, who now adds 336 million followers while Gomez reaches 318 million… but after leaving the network several times and resuming activity after a while, when it came out of him. A queen.