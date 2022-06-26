Share

Looking for a game similar to Diablo Immortal where you don’t have to pay to advance? Don’t think about it anymore and download one of these alternatives now.

4 years ago, within the framework of Blizcon 2018, Blizzard announced the arrival of its popular Diablo saga on mobile devices and after a long wait finally earlier this month Diablo Immortal landed on Android.

Although its success is not being as expected, since, despite being a game with excellent graphics and great gameplayits aggressive monetization strategy is causing many users to decide not to play it, because they know that they will not be able to advance in the gameeven if they spend many hours on it, because the only way to do it is spending money on it.

For this reason, today we come to talk about 5 alternatives to Diablo Immortal in which you will not have to spend money to improve.

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition

The first alternative to Diablo Immortal that we recommend is Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, a remastering of the classic game from 2006 in which you will explore the ancient civilizations of Greece, Egypt, Babylon and China and you will face a large number of mythological creatures from each of these worlds that have a wide variety of weapons and combat techniques.

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition doesn’t have such neat graphics or gameplay as good as Diablo Immortal, but on the other hand, a single payment of 19.99 euros will have access to all the DLC of the game and you will not have to pay another euro to advance in it.

BladeBound: RPG Adventure Game

BladeBound: RPG Adventure Game en one of the best RPG games you will find in the Play Store and one of the few titles they have achieved bring the Diablo experience to mobile before Blizzard itself did it with Diablo Immortal.

In this game you will be able to assume various roles, since you can be a dungeon hunter in search of greater loot or a witch hunter who annihilates hordes of skeletons with his katana.

BladeBound: RPG Adventure Game en a totally free game in which you will not have to go through the box to be able to advance in the game.

Anime ARPG

Anima ARPG is probably the game that offers you the most similar experience to Diablo Immortalsince it is a strategy, exploration and fast combat RPG in which you will have to explore all areas of the map and think about how to defeat each boss.

Anima ARPG is a free game with ads and in-app purchases through which you can customize and improve your character, but that they are not necessary to advance in the gameas if it happens in Diablo Immortal.

Almora Darkosen RPG

Another game similar to Diablo Immortal in which you won’t have to scratch your pocket to improve is Almora Darkosen RPG, a title with really good animations and a very dynamic game rhythm.

Almora Darkosen RPG features more than 100 missions, with a very original Story mode and with a wide variety of really addictive mini-games that will make you never get bored.

Almora Darkosen RPG is a totally free game with ads that gives you the option to remove ads by a single payment of 4.99 euros.

Raziel: Dungeon Arena

The last alternative to Diablo Immortal that we recommend is Raziel: Dungeon Arena, an RPG game with very good graphics, with a lot of levels and to which you can play either alone in an entertaining Story mode or in cooperative mode.

In Raziel: Dungeon Arena you will have to collect new heroes, raid dungeons and create epic teams in order to save the world from a demonic apocalypse.

Raziel: Dungeon Arena is a free ad-supported game that features in-app purchases ranging from 0.99 euros to 104.99 eurosbut they are not decisive to be able to advance in the game.

Related topics: Games

Share

Follow Andro4all to find out about all the mobile news Follow us on Google News