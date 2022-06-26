3 space sci-fi movies to watch if you liked ‘Lightyear’ – Metro World News

With Pixar’s return to theaters after more than two years away from them, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with his new film ‘Lightyear‘, which tells the story of the character who inspired the toy we already know from the successful saga of toy story.

The Pixar film uses outer space exploration science fiction as a central proposal and for this reason today we bring you a selection of three films to watch from this sub-genre.

‘Wall•E’ (2009)

Directed by Andrew Stanton and starring Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, John Ratzenberger, Sigourney Weaver, Fred Willard, this pixar is another great spatial proposal. The synopsis tells us: “After hundreds of years doing what it was built for: cleaning the planet of garbage, the little robot Wall-e has a new mission when he meets Eva.”

‘Mars (The Martian)’ (2015)

This tape, which you received 7 Oscar nominations, is directed by Ridley Scott and the cast is made up of Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jeff Daniels, Kate Mara and Sebastian Stan. The Martian is a great film that tells the story: “A space explorer is trapped on Mars, after being abandoned by his crew members, who thought he had died in a storm.”

‘First Man (The first man)’ (‘First Man’, 2018)

Finally we have the Damien Chazelle movie, starring Ryan Gosling, Jason Clarke, Claire Foy, Kyle Chandler and Corey Stoll. This film received four Oscar nominations and tells us the following story: “After the death of his two-year-old daughter, Neil Armstrong He decides to take the Project Gemini astronaut selection tests. It is a biography of the legendary American astronaut’s life from 1961 to 1969, on his journey to become the first human to walk on the Moon.