10 years ago: this happened on June 26

On the eve of Hugo Moyano’s strike, Cristina Kirchner defended the income tax.

The blue dollar closed at $5.92-$5.94 and taxis in the city of Buenos Aires, which had not yet faced Uber-type apps, increased by 12%: the price drop went from $7.30 to $8.20. It was a fact to take into account if there were no buses and subways the next day, because of the I stop the one who had called Hugo Moyano: The taxi drivers, from the guild of Omar Viviani, a recent anti-Moyanista, went to work.

Cristina Kirchner He spoke on the national network for more than an hour and, without naming Moyano, argued that the strike made no sense “unless there are more than union issues.” From his perspective, “The main beneficiaries” of Kirchnerism since 2003 “are trying to puncture the boat with the logic of the scorpion.” The CGT demanded that he change the floor to pay income tax and universalize family allowances.

She was less aggressive than her chief of staff: Juan Manuel Abal Medina said that “fighting for 8% of those who pay Profits is not Peronism, it is oligarchy.” And she defended the tax. “This issue is very much in vogue, which is actually a tribute to high incomes, which exists in all parts of the world,” reformulated the president. To avoid accusations if there was violence, she announced that she had ordered that the Federal Police not control the march.

The president took advantage of the national network to reprimand the Buenos Aires governor Daniel Scioli. (Telam)

The agenda for the day was dire. The Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli, did not stop expressing his confidence that Nation would not fail him and he would transfer the millions that were missing to pay salaries and bonuses to state workers. More than sincerity, his words sounded like manipulation in the Casa Rosada: “Operations must cease. This president does not allow herself to be operated on,” Kirchner said. “Everyone must learn to manage resources with the same responsibility that the president does.”

Then, without even pausing to breathe, he shot Scioli with a flurry of figures: “In 2011, the funds transferred to the province of Buenos Aires for co-participation, public works, pensions, subsidies and others were $136,296 million, 130% more than the total budget of the province. The co-participation, since this government took office, has grown exponentially in the case of Buenos Aires: 625 percent”.

The presidential anger also reached the contracted workers who had taken over the Cerro Dragón deposit for several days: “This weekend I had to see scenes that I thought we Argentines would have overcome in this Argentina that has generated 9,159,186 jobs” . Nine gendarmes sent to the scene had died that Tuesday in a bus accident, along with three other people and 48 more who were injured, when leaving the town of Chubut. “If they were looking for a dead person, they already found him, in an accident.”

Cristina Kirchner reversed her policy on sending the Gendarmerie to provincial conflicts.

Two buses, which were carrying 120 gendarmes after the end of the takeover, were on route 3, near Puerto Lobos, when a grain truck collided with one of them.

“We are not going to subject the Gendarmerie to situations that should be the responsibility of the provincial governments, as is also guarding order and security in their respective jurisdictions, ”continued the president on the chain. “I also tell the judges, because these gendarmes were summoned by the federal judge of Comodoro Rivadavia, that they are going to have to prosecute me because I am not going to allow any gendarme to go out anymore.” The magistrate, Eva Parcio, would declare herself incompetent in the case the next day, in response.

Although the president spoke for 70 minutes, the genocidal Jorge Rafael Videla stole the show with absurd statements in the trial that was being carried out on him —like Reynaldo Bignone, Santiago Omar Riveros, the former head of the ESMA Jorge Acosta and Eduardo Ruffo— for child theft. “All of the women in labor, whom I respect as mothers, were active militants of the terrorist machineries, and many of them used their embryonic children as human shields when operating as combatants,” she said.

He repeated that “there was no systematic plan” for the appropriation of minors. Located beyond justice, he conceded that he was submitting to the “farce” of the trial and would accept a possible sentence as “an act of service” to contribute to “concord”. He later returned to the Marcos Paz prison.

The genocidal Jorge Videla declared in the trial that he was being followed for theft of children.

Ten years ago, another June 26, Maximiliano Kosteki and Dario Santillanof the Coordinator of Unemployed Workers Aníbal Verón, were murdered by the police who repressed a demonstration for subsidies in the soulless country that left the crisis of 2001. To remember them, their family and friends, together with numerous social organizations, made a night vigil over the Pueyrredón bridge and they closed with an act at the Avellaneda railway station, where the crimes took place.

Former President Eduardo Duhalde, president after the vertiginous succession Fernando de la Rúa-Ramón Puerta-Adolfo Rodríguez-Saa-Eduardo Camaño, was heavily criticized: “He should be in jail.” The protesters also considered “an insult” that the material authors of the murders, Alfredo Fanchiotti and Alejandro Acosta, had received days ago the benefit of going to open prisons, where they were basically asked to go to sleep.

The removal of the Paraguayan president Fernando Lugo after an express political trial divided opinions in the OAS Permanent Council, meeting in extraordinary session to decide whether or not to recognize the government of Federico Franco. The general secretary of the organization, José Miguel Insulza, said that it was an “institutional crisis”; the Paraguayan representative, Bernardino Hugo Saguier, assured that Franco was “legitimate president”; Venezuela and Nicaragua requested the suspension of Paraguay for what they called a coup d’état.

Nora Ephron, screenwriter of “When Harry Met Sally” and director of “You’ve Got Email,” died Tuesday. (Reuters)

At the age of 71, due to pneumonia that complicated his leukemia, Nora Ephron died in New York. The writer, screenwriter and director, identified by her humor and popularized by When Harry found Sally, you have an e-mail Y love tune, received three Oscar nominations. She has worked with Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, John Travolta, Lisa Kudrow and Will Farrell, among others. “It’s hard to explain how smart she was,” said Meryl Streep, describing her as “a sharp mind tempered by genuine charm.”

In England, while Big Ben was renamed Elizabeth Tower in honor of the queen’s 60 years on the throne, Juan Martín del Potro made his debut at Wimbledon. “The longer I play on grass, the better he’s going to sit on me,” he said after beating Robin Haase in a close matchup. “I am happy to be able to play this grand slam and to have played almost three hours”.

