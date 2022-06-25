WWE: Lance Storm attacks Vince McMahon

Former WWE wrestler and producer, Lance Stormrushed towards Vince McMahon in an interview for F4WOnline.com for the accusations of a alleged embezzlement of funds to “silence” a person. Storm condemned Vince’s actions and was surprised nothing was learned from the move. “Me too”.



On his surprise at McMahon’s actions and the “Me Too” comparison:

“What surprised me the most about this is something that no one has talked about. I’m shocked that this is so recent. It’s not something from 1994 that just came out. When Me Too hit a few years ago and a lot of people were bringing harsh things out about wrestling.” Storm added: “How did they not learn from that? That this conduct is unacceptable, highly dangerous and completely inappropriate.”



Storm disproved the supposed consent of the “victims” before a superior:

“I think it was Jerry McDivitt who said the relationship was consensual. But it’s not. Men in power cannot and should not date or ask subordinates out. Sample is this woman who gets a job for $100,000. And it’s like, the best job she’s ever had or the best paying job. Even if she thinks: ‘man, Vince is handsome, I wouldn’t mind going out to dinner with him’ and he invites her to dinner, you make that person think: ‘I should probably say, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to make him angry and get in trouble with the boss and risk my job.’“.

“That’s why writers shouldn’t date talent. Neither should creatives or producers date talent. The trainers who dated female fighters was a big topic in the Me Too, in many schools in the UK. Because you’re worried that ‘if I make this person happy, my job will be safer’. And it just puts the person in a position where he has to make decisions that he shouldn’t have to make.”



However, Lance also criticized those who accept “overtures” from employees to “improve” their employment situation:

“It’s unfair, that in a work environment, a person has to say yes, or no, to a personal relationship with their boss. Because you don’t know if your answer is going to be thrown in your face. Or, again, there are times when a subordinate may try to sleep with a boss to get a favorable job review. and a boss can’t let that happen. Because it creates a big problem in the company. If she was the one who started because she was hoping to get a raise, you let the rest of the talent think that way she can get a raise.”

“It’s the reason why in the military you’re not allowed to date someone who’s above you, because it creates a conflict of interest. And it puts extra pressure. I would have thought and that, especially after Me Too, we would start dating.” learn that we cannot cross these lines, and they have to be hard lines. There has to be a fucking wall where you don’t have the relationship with your secretary“.

