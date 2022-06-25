Wrestling Legion activates training center and live shows

The national wrestling company has shows fortnightly.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the most popular reference that people identify worldwide when it comes to wrestling.

legends like “The Undertaker”, “Triple H”, “Stone Cold” or “Hulk Hogan”, They are some of the exponents that made the fans vibrate with their appearances in the ring. That’s not counting those who surpassed TV to reach the big screen with greater success: “The Rock” (Dwayne Johnson) or John Cena.



Instagram @ladcobraoficial – Lad Cobra Read Also > Lad Cobra, one of the best-known Chilean vloggers, dies

Nevertheless, wrestling has been practiced in Chile for a long time. From the “Titans of the Ring” to today, various companies have strived to deliver the best possible show for the local fan base.

This is the case of “Legión Lucha Libre”, which like so many items suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic, but after a time on standby, managed to regularize its presentations, which are already counted every two weeks in its enclosure located in the commune of Ñuñoa.

It is in that same place where young people go to the “Legion Training Center”, where experienced teachers of the national struggle (“Coyote”, “Matías Campbell” or “Ángel”, among others) pass on their knowledge to the future stars of the Chilean stage.

@fotosunshine – Legion Wrestling Live Event

The man behind Legion is Braulio Moreno, who spreads his enthusiasm for what it means to have live shows and at the same time a training center for those interested, whether they are men or women.

@fotosunshine – Legion Wrestling Live Event

“The Legion Training Center It has different schedules, teachers and classes focused to maximize our students,” he says.

One of the attendees at these training sessions and, a couple of weeks ago, the face of the Legion main draw, “Demian, the purple diamond”, states that he entered “the Legion training center 5 months ago, mainly looking to improve my physical condition and at the same time fulfill the dream of being a fighter. During this process I found a place where I could develop skills I didn’t know I had, change my eating habits and improve my physical skills, as well as participate in a place with a great work environment and camaraderie.”

@fotosunshine – Legion Wrestling Live Event

In addition, the young 24-year-old fighter expressed that “it was thanks to the great motivation I had as I noticed the changes and the perseverance when training, that I was able to debut at the Legion shows, sharing the ring with professionals with many years of national career. and international, feeling the support of the wrestling fanatic public and putting my body to the limit both physically and mentally. So finally all the falls and blows were worth and continue to be worth it to see the public vibrate with the character that I had in my imagination since I was a child“.

The company currently has two championships: “Latinamerican Championship”, held by “Óscar Alonso” and the “Maximum Legion Championship”, held by “Ángel”. They are both young fighters who build their way through fights and constant training.

@fotosunshine – Legion Wrestling Live Event

In Legion they are already preparing the show for next July 3, in the venue located at Guillermo Mann #929, where they hope to continue fulfilling the expectations of Chilean fans. who support, vibrate and some dream of emulating their national wrestling idols.