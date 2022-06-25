‘Wow!’, ‘it’s a gem’, first reactions of Thor: Love and Thunder

MAZATLAN. – ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is very close to reaching the big screen, and without a doubt it is one of the long-awaited installments of Marvel, in which we will see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a totally different journey from everything that has faced, a search for inner peace.

But this tranquility will be interrupted thanks to a galactic assassin known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who wants to cause several problems.

What are the first reactions?

Just a few hours ago, it was the world premiere in Los Angeles California and already reactions from critics. Which were?

Here are the reactions of some well-known personalities, film analysts or writers from magazines:

Variety’s Clayton Davis: “Thor: Love and Thunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. Offers great laughs. A very standard villain with Christian Bale. Excellent buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon must go to Broadway.”

For her part, Kirsten Acuna from Insider: «Wow! Thor: Love and Thunder is great! The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman finally gets what she deserves. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being Mighty Thor.”

While Simon Thompson of Forbes: “Thor: Love and Thunder is a vivid, vibrant blast that delivers. Hemsworth’s Thor is a jewel in Marvel’s crown. Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman that combines the absurd and the creepy. Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top-tier pairing.”

When and where does it premiere?

The premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which is the fourth solo of this character, is scheduled for next Thursday, July 7 in theaters.