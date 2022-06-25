Windows 11 (KB5014668) arrives as an optional update

Microsoft is working hard on the first major update of Windows 11 (which will arrive in the fall of 2022) but it does not stop pampering the current version with monthly updates. This is the case of the update KB5014668 (Build 22000.776), which arrived a week ago at Release Preview and today it is already available as an optional update for everyone.

What’s new and fixes in update KB5014668

The most important novelty of this update are the highlights o Featured from Windows 11 Search. It is a feature that allows us to see from the Search application some interesting aspects such as holidays, curiosities, anniversaries, places to visit or searches that are trending.

In addition to this new feature, the KB5014668 update also includes a good number of fixes like the following:

Fixed an issue that could cause playback of consecutive video clips to fail in games using DirectX 12 (DX12).

Fixed an issue that could cause the upgrade to Windows 11 (original version) to fail.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Windows Sandbox start screen from being hidden after the Windows Sandbox starts running.

Fixed an issue that could cause Windows 11 (original version) to stop working when an app is installed and there is no network connectivity.

Updated the Start menu to display Windows PowerShell when you right-click (Win + X) the Start button after Windows Terminal has been uninstalled.

If you want to know the rest of the corrections, you can see them in our news about the KB5014668 update at Release Preview.