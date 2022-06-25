Will Smith checks into a rehab clinic

The actor has been in the media spotlight since he smacked comedian Chris Rock during the last Oscars gala.

Almost two weeks have passed since Will Smithtip a chris rock slap during the scar awards. An attack that went around the world.

The reason why Smith attacked Chris Rock was for a joke about his wife’s alopeciaJada Pinkett, who was not amused at all.

Chris Rock ruled out filing legal action against Will Smith. In fact, that slap came out of the most profitableas most of the tickets for their performances are sold out, and there is a huge expectation about him. can’t tell Will Smith the same, since, since what happened that night, there are many fronts that hang over him.

MEDICAL PRESSURE

What seemed to be the dream night for Will Smith ended with a certain sweet and sour taste. He won the Oscar for best actor for his role in the film ‘The Williams method’, but the most viral of the night was his attack on Chris Rock, leaving aside the triumph that earned him the first statuette of his career and that continues to be remembered as one of the most memorable moments in its history.

So much so that Will Smith has voluntarily entered in a rehab clinic luxury, according to the newspaper ‘The Sun’, to undergo a treatment that allows him reduce accumulated stress with the passing of the days. The actor, who apologized to the Academy and, days later, to Chris Rock, is looking for a way to deal with the anxiety that has affected him so much since he slapped Rock.

For now, Will Smith already has resigned from the Academy of the scars, and two of his upcoming projects have been put on hold. It remains to be seen if the Academy will remove the statuette from the actor, although it seems unlikely.