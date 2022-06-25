Will Smith asks for respect to his arm and puts Ronald Acuña Jr out

Enjoy all sporting events for only $5.99 per month





Will Smith, receiver of the Los Angeles DodgersHe showed his arm to Ronald Acuna Jr. to put him out at second base. During the first meeting of the series between the ninth angelina and the Atlanta Bravesthe mask brought out his bracelet to take out the distinguished Venezuelan baseball player on second pad.

Will Smith puts out Ronald Acuña Jr.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Atlanta Braves sought to approach the blackboard, since the Dodgers they were winning 2-0. Faced with this situation, Ronald Acuña Jr, in his first shift with the wood, managed to win the duel against Julius Uriah and ended up receiving a walk.

After this situation, the Venezuelan player wanted to show his speed and was looking to steal the second pad. Ronald Acuña Jr came out in search of the scam, but Will Smith respected his arm with a great throw to second base and with a good assist from Gavin Lux, they managed to put the Atlanta slugger out.

Without a doubt, this was a great move by Will Smith and with the help of Gavin Lux They managed to put the dangerous Ronald Acuña Jr. out of circulation. In the end, Julius Uriah he fought on the mound of responsibilities and managed to hang the ring in the bottom of the first inning and kept the advantage of the Dodgers on the blackboard.

Written by: Erick Aguirre

Twitter and Instagram: @erick_aguirreh

