Why did Tom Hanks agree to be the villain of Elvis?

Tom Hanks revealed why he was interested in becoming the controversial Colonel Parker for the Elvis biopic with Austin Butler

The next biographical film Elvis will tell the life of the singer and his representative, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Although we all know that Elvis became a legend, the film will delve into how the colonel charged the musician huge commissions and required long hours of work.

About, hanks and the director of the film, Baz Luhrman they told EW that the personality of the actor and his character made the whole movie kick off. “Without that, it would be difficult to reflect Elvis against him. And I said, ‘I bet Tom Hanks would like to play a dark note on his instrument that no one could see coming.'”he added.

“Playing Elvis is like playing Jesus, and it doesn’t really matter who plays Pontius Pilate because if you have a good Jesus, you have one. But the challenge for me, aside from the freedom, was having this aspect of engineering every day. Because what you get from that is armor.” Tom Hanks

The villain was necessary in the story

This idea of ​​making Elvis and the Colonel counteracted was what made Hanks feel that the film would be a new version of history that the public does not know. “Certainly there would have been no Elvis without Colonel Tom Parker,” the actor explained. “Evil, greedy manager who took advantage of Elvis from the beginning. That’s the standard trope that goes along with Colonel Tom Parker.”

Luhrmann also saw the dynamic between the two characters as a great opportunity to build a duality between good and evil. “If Elvis represents the soul and the new in America, the possibility in America, the poverty and the wealth in America, all those positive, very American things, the Colonel represents selling,”

