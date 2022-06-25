Who is the most followed person in the world on Instagram

According to the most up-to-date data, Instagram would have approximately 1.074 billion active users every month but, have you wondered who is the most followed person in the world or who is the most followed in Italy? Let’s go and find out together.



Who is the most followed person in the world of Instagram?

According to the global Instagram ranking, the most followed person in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo who boasts on his account more than 400 million followers since, being among the best footballers of all time, there is really a lot of curiosity about his private life and his family.

After Ronaldo, the second most followed person in the world is Kim Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner which has over 320 million followers. Jenner is an entrepreneur who launched her own beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, focusing on make-up products and cosmetics. According to the 2020 Forbes classic, he is also one of the most highly paid celebrities in the world.

Who is the most followed person in Italy on Instagram?

Among the most followed in Italy there is instead Khaby Lame with over 73 million followers. Originally from Senegal, Khaby, who has lived in Italy since he was just one year old, became famous thanks to the videos posted on Tik Tok during the pandemic immediately after losing his job.

The account of Chiara Ferragni instead, it ranks second with a following of 26 million followers. In addition to being an influencer, she collaborates with some of the most important brands and deals with making make-up products, clothing and jewelry.

Paolo Di Falco