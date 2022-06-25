Who is Matteo Bocelli’s girlfriend? / From flirting with Carolina Stramare to …

Matteo Bocelli and Carolina Stramare: flirting or just friendship?

Matteo Bocelli do you have a girlfriend? Born in 1997, the son of Andrea Bocelli was born on 8 October in Forte dei Marmi from the love between Enrica Cenzatti, first wife of the legendary Italian tenor. Son of art, Matteo made himself known as a singer duet with his father, but also a model working for various advertising campaigns including one with Jennifer Lopez. Everything is silent about the private life of Andrea Bocelli’s second son and his ex-wife Enrica Cezzati who has always declared himself single. In the past, beauties of the caliber of Bella Hadid and the American singer Katy Perry have been immortalized alongside him, but no one has ever confirmed this.

Last summer, however, the young singer was paparazzi in the company of the former Miss Italy Carolina Stramare. Whether there was something to hold between the two or not? It is not known, since the singer and the former Miss have never confirmed nor denied it. The flirtation with Stramare is still everything to understand, it may be that the two were spending a few hours relaxing by the sea like two friends!

If the love and sentimental life of Matteo Bocelli remains a mystery, the singer has no doubt about what he wants to do in life. “Music has always been part of my life” – he revealed from the pages of the weekly Vanity Fair specifying – “when I was seven I started playing the piano. But she has always been in the house. I remember when I was a child, my father was stopped by people on the streets and I didn’t understand why “.

At just 24, Matteo Bocelli already has a promising career. Lately he released the new single entitled “Tempo” which also became the soundtrack for the ad for the new Fiat 500 electric car. Speaking of his father, he specified: “everyone expected me to follow in my father’s footsteps. But, even if opera is my passion and I studied at the Conservatory in Lucca, I decided to throw myself into pop “.

