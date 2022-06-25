Where will Harry and Meghan go on vacation this summer?

It will be a full summer for the Dukes of Sussex now that they have returned to California after the trip to London. Harry and Meghan have busy months ahead of them in which to devote themselves to different projects: who knows if there will be time even for a little vacation. For now it seems that the couple, with their two children still small, intend to enjoy the remaining free time especially in their Montecito home in peace, taking advantage of the Los Angeles sun, the villa’s pool and the nearby beaches.

The Sussexes, after the flop of their first project with Spotify, they are currently working on a new podcast which will hopefully be more successful. “This is Archetypesthe podcast in which we analyze, explore and subvert the labels that try to cage women “, announced the Duchess. In the coming months, therefore, the project will have to be developed in detail, so Meghan will be very busy also because it seems that Spotify wants to start to reap the rewards of his contract with the Sussexes. On the other hand, Prince Harry has his autobiography at stake, which has been announced for some time now and which should be published later this year by Penguin Random House. publisher anticipated that Harry “will share, for the first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that helped shape him.” There is great anticipation for the book and therefore it is speculated that the next few months will be crucial for concluding the project.

In light of all this, it seems unlikely that Harry and Meghan will be on trips challenging over the next few months, rather they will take advantage of what California offers them. The prince has recently started playing polo again and has been seen competing in Santa Barbara with the Cancha de Estrella Polo Club. The MailOnline said Harry “trains four times a week and goes to the gym most days to keep up with the champion Nacho Figueras“Meghan will celebrate her birthday on August 4th, and then maybe we will have to organize a party with friends who live nearby: James Corden and his family, but also Orlando Bloom, his wife Katy Perry and their daughter Daisy. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, also lives 90 minutes away and will certainly drop by to say hello to her grandchildren. In short: family, relaxation and even a lot of work, this looks like Harry and Meghan’s summer.

