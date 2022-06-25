Where to buy the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 at the best price in Spain

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is the new light brand bracelet, easy to use and with a great autonomy, so that it lasts much longer without the need to charge. Its screen is larger, with 1.62 inches of AMOLED type with Always-On-Display mode, and it has more training and monitoring functions capable of recording up to 120 activities. Do you want to know where you can buy it now at the best possible price?

Find it cheaper after the introductory offer

Xiaomi Band 7 is already on sale, and best of all, you can buy it at a much cheaper price than you could imagine, although surely it is not at the 49.99 euros of the special launch offer to which you could find it in the official Xiaomi store on July 22 and 23. This same price with which the special offer to which Amazon has joined was also probably not maintained. It may be that at the time you are seeing this its price has risen somewhat. We recommend that you consult it anyway because it can be one of the best options today!

In this same offer you can find a lowest official price, 58.97 euros, so it is not a bad place to consult before making your purchase. Although it may vary at the time you are reading these lines. It does not hurt to consult the Xiaomi official store and Amazon link above to see its price at the time of your query, since it may be somewhat lower than on other sites.