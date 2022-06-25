where and when he was born, height, girlfriend, parents, songs and private life of the son of art

Who is Matteo Bocelli, age, where he was born, songs and private life of the singer son of the tenor Andrea Bocelli. Matteo is among the guests of

Where and when he was born, height: the biography of Matteo Bocelli

Matteo Bocelli was born in Forte dei Marmi (Lucca) on 8 October 1997, under the zodiac sign of Libra. He is 24 years old and he is 190cm tall. As can be seen from the illustrious surname, Matteo is the second son of Andrea Bocelli, born from the tenor’s first marriage with Enrica Cenzatti (the two divorced in 2002) with whom he currently lives.

His older brother is called Amos (23 years old), while in 2012 from the second marriage of the father with Veronica Berti his sister was bornto Virginia Bocelli. Even Matteo, like his father, has a strong passion for music and singing, so much so that he wants to pursue his own career.

Mahmood, songs: the career of Matteo Bocelli

Matteo Bocelli began his studies at the Luigi Boccherini Conservatory in Lucca, supported by his great talent and natural gifts. His debut took place in the USA at Celebrity Fight Night in 2016 and al David Foster and Friends in 2017, in Washington.

At the age of 21, he signed a contract with the world renowned Capital Records, the record company of Norah Jones and Katy Perry. Thanks to her statuesque physique and her dazzling smile, she has worked for several fashion houses, including GUESS for which she posed in 2017 with Jennifer Lopez.

Matteo Bocelli, after making the singles “Fall On Me”, “Solo” and “Close”, recently sang a song in Italian for the first time. The song titled “Dimmi” is written by Mahmood four hands with Matteo Bocelli and Sylvia Tofany.

Matteo also duet with his father Andrea Bocelli at the Sanremo Festival in 2019. On this occasion he showed all his talent, singing the song entitled “Fall on me”. At the end of the performance, his father Andrea gave his son his leather jacket with which he triumphed in Sanremo 25 years earlier.

Matteo Bocelli’s girlfriend and private life

From a sentimental point of view, he seems to be very reserved and has repeatedly stated that he is single. Some time ago he was paparazzi by the weekly Gente in Forte dei Marmi with Carolina Stramareformer Miss Italy and competitor of the Isola dei Famosi 2021. However, the two have declared themselves only friends.

Matteo was also seen in the company of beauties like Bella Hadid and Katy Perry!