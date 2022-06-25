When is Thor: Love and Thunder released? Official release date, previews, cast

Thor: Love and Thunder is arriving in the cinemas from all over the world, but especially in the Italian ones, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the exciting adventures of the God of Thunder again. This is the first film in which the character will appear in three years of absence, ie starting from Avengers: Endgame of 2019.

What has Thor done in the meantime, how have things changed for the very strong hero? Certainly the union of him with the Guardians of the Galaxy will bring a lot of fun to the screen and lots of action! Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder, official release date, previews

The fourth film with Hemsworth in the title role will see the strongest Avenger collide with the one who will – in all likelihood – be his most personal and destructive enemy. So far, Thor’s adventures have always unfolded with villains of large-scale destruction manias, ambitiously determined to take the whole world (or Asgard) into the dark, but in this case the “Bad” has it right with them: the gods.

It is, in fact, the cinematographic transposition one of the most important stories present in comics, or the one concerning the alien Gorr, also known by the menacing name of Slaughterer of Gods. In the comics, he loses his entire family in front of the indifferent gaze of the gods, thus deciding to end the lives of as many gods as possible.

A task that won’t prove so difficult when it comes into possession of the Necrospada, an absolutely lethal weapon that can kill even the most powerful cosmic creatures in the universe. Gorr thus becomes a lethal and fearsome villain, determined more than ever to see the death of every pantheon that exists before his eyes thirsting for revenge. In the trailer of the film, in fact, there are mythological beings such as Zeus, played by Russell Crowebut also the goddess Bast, already seen in the film Black Panther (2018).

Will Thor be able to put an end to this divine carnage without losing his feathers himself? Everything about the film will finally be revealed much sooner than expected: the film, in fact, will be released in theaters on next 6 July, finally revealing all its mysteries. But who are the actors who will bring our favorite heroes (and villains) to the screen? This lo amazing cast of the film!

Thor: Love and Thunder – the full cast

The cast of Thor is really full of huge surprises and not all of the cast elements may have really been made public as of today. Cameos are what makes films special, often leaving audiences speechless.

The stars who will appear in Thor: Love and Thunderaccording to IMBD, are these: Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Christian Bale as Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander (Sif) Taika Waititi (Korg), Russell Crowe (Zeus), Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor. In addition, actors associated with the Guardians of the Galaxy films will also appear, namely Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.