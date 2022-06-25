When does Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard end? Photo: Europa Press Agency

It was last April 11 when the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard He started to contest his divorce.

You can read: What would happen if Johnny Depp lost Amber Heard’s lawsuit for defamation?

We invite you to read more content like this here

The defamation trial has already been advanced with several witnesses, evidence and interrogations so that it will soon come to an end.

Remember that it all started when Amber Heard decided to publish an article saying that she had been a victim of domestic violence.

The actor Johnny Deppalthough his name was not mentioned in the brief, decided to sue Amber Heard for defamation with 50 million dollars.

The actress countersued the actor and is asking for nearly double the amount he asked for Johnny Deppthat is, 100 million dollars.

Several weeks have passed since the trial between the two Hollywood stars began and the judge will have to make a decision very shortly.

Do you want to know when this will be? We tell you.

When does Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard end?

It is expected that on May 27, that is to say, on Friday, the stages of this extensive trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

This day will be in which all the followers of the actors know the verdict of the Court that takes the case of the separation.

We suggest: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: 100 million dollars she asks for compensation

Until now, only the testimonies of the people who Johnny Depp and Amber Heard summoned to testify.

On May 18, the interrogation for Amber Heard where it was announced that the actress has not donated the money she had promised to some foundations.

Johnny Depp has already finished his statement but could return to the stand after the cross-examination of Amber Heard.

Lawyers for both sides are expected to give closing arguments at the trial and jurors are expected to deliberate.

The waiting time for the final verdict to be known could take a few weeks or even months.

For now, the followers of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will have to wait for a decision from the judge after finishing each one with their testimonies.

An answer is expected on Tuesday.

Also read: Amber Heard: more than a million signatures to get out of Aquaman 2