What was Cameron Diaz’s last movie before he retired?

anniethe musical dramatic comedy released at the end of 2014, went down in history for a more than particular reason: to date, it is the Last movie Cameron Diaz worked on.

From the hand of movies like The mask, My best friend’s Wedding Y crazy about maryamong many others, Cameron Diaz She managed to become one of the most acclaimed actresses of her time. However, for several years little or nothing has been known about her, and the reason is that decided to retire and get away from the Hollywood world.

Despite her retirement as an actress, Cameron Diaz remains active on social networks.

According to what she expressed on several occasions, the artist born in 1972 made this decision for more than one reason. The most important of all, according to her words, consisted of her need to have time for herself and to discover things in life that she had not been able to do up to that moment.

Her retirement occurred in 2014, the year in which 3 films were released that have her as a participant. The first was Women on the attacka romantic comedy in which he shares a cast with Leslie Mann, don johnson Y Nicki Minajamong other artists. then followed him Our banned videoa comedy in which he shares the leading role with Jason Segel and in which they also act Rob Corddry Y Ellie Kemper.

Annie, Cameron Diaz’s latest film.

As for the last movie he acted in Cameron Diaz so far (about the possibility of returning to acting he said “never say never”), it is about anniea musical comedy in which artists such as Quvenzhané Wallis, Jamie Foxx Y rose byrne.

Cameron Diaz: his role in his latest film and statements about his image

In anniethe actress of Charlie’s Angels Y Rest gave life to Miss Colleen Hannigan, the woman who takes care of the house where the orphan girl who stars in the story arrives. Far from being warm and understanding, the character of Diaz he stands out for his obsessive and interested behavior, which allows him to earn the rejection of a good part of the audience and the characters.

Almost 8 years after the premiere of this film, Cameron Diaz, despite not closing the door definitively, does not seem to have intentions of returning to work as an actress. In addition to the time she gained to dedicate to herself and her family, the fact that this break allowed her to discover new things stands out, among them that she could stop giving so much importance to her image.

“I have been a victim of the objectification and social exploitation to which women are subjected,” he confessed on one occasion. Finally, she said that at present the last thing that interests her is what refers to her appearance.

