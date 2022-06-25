What was Cameron Diaz’s last movie before he retired?

anniethe musical dramatic comedy released at the end of 2014, went down in history for a more than particular reason: to date, it is the Last movie Cameron Diaz worked on.

From the hand of movies like The mask, My best friend’s Wedding Y crazy about maryamong many others, Cameron Diaz She managed to become one of the most acclaimed actresses of her time. However, for several years little or nothing has been known about her, and the reason is that decided to retire and get away from the Hollywood world.

