what time are the fights, who are the participants and who performs

(Credit: Cesc Maymo/Getty Images)

(CNN Spanish) — If you are a follower of the famous streamer Spanish Ibai Llanos You must already know perfectly well that in addition to playing on Twitch, interviewing soccer players and artists alike, it also organizes events that have become a trend on social networks. A perfect example was World of Balloons which he organized together with Piqué.

Ibai year 2 evening: when and where to see it

This time, it is a boxing fight that pits youtubers, streamers and other personalities whom he called Evening of the Year. This second edition will be held on Saturday June 25 at 05:30 pm Spain time, 11:30 am Miami time, 10:30 am CDMX and Colombia time, 12:30 pm Argentina time.

The evening will be broadcast on Ibai’s Twitch channel.

The streamer announced on Wednesday that Salvador Salvà Rodríguez, who was in charge of the arbitration of the 2021 evening, will ensure the rules of the fights. Salvà is a boxing referee who has participated in international tournaments.

The event as such is presented by the streamers Spanish Cristinini and Jen Herranz.

The evening of the year will be held at the Olympic Pavilion in Bandalona, ​​near Barcelona in Spain.

Key times of the evening

The event will have the following structure. Keep in mind that the schedule is from the Spanish peninsula and the hours are approximate, Ibai indicated.

5:30 pm (11:30 am Miami time, 10:30 am CDMX and Colombia time): Start of transmission and red carpet

Start of transmission and red carpet 6:35 p.m.: Ibai Llanos joins the broadcast as a commentator along with streamer Reven and the famous Spanish boxing commentator Jaime Ugarte.

Ibai Llanos joins the broadcast as a commentator along with streamer Reven and the famous Spanish boxing commentator Jaime Ugarte. 6:45 p.m.: Presentation of the Spanish rapper Rels B.

Presentation of the Spanish rapper Rels B. 7:15 p.m. First confrontation: Carola vs. spursito

First confrontation: Carola vs. spursito 7:40 p.m.: Presentation of the Argentine singer Nicki Nicole

Presentation of the Argentine singer Nicki Nicole 8:15 p.m.: Second confrontation: Paracetamor vs. Ari

Second confrontation: Paracetamor vs. Ari 8:40 p.m.: Presentation of the Argentine producer and DJ Bizarrap

Presentation of the Argentine producer and DJ Bizarrap 9:00 pm: Third confrontation: Momo vs. Viruzz

Third confrontation: Momo vs. Viruzz 9:20 p.m.: Presentation of Quevedo

Presentation of Quevedo 9:50 p.m.: Fourth confrontation: Luzu vs. lolita

Fourth confrontation: Luzu vs. lolita 10:10 p.m.: Presentation of the Argentine singer Duki

Presentation of the Argentine singer Duki 10:30 pm: Fifth confrontation and the most anticipated, the singer David Bustamante and one of the most important content creators in Spain, Mister Jägger

Fifth confrontation and the most anticipated, the singer David Bustamante and one of the most important content creators in Spain, Mister Jägger 11:00 p.m.: End of the event

Ibai said that artists such as Argentines Emilia and Trueno will attend the evening but will not perform.

EVENING OF THE YEAR II. SATURDAY JUNE 25. 18:00. pic.twitter.com/19Si6LxrTz – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) May 18, 2022

Who are the participants in each fight in the evening of year 2 of Ibai?

First confrontation: Carola vs. spursito

On the one hand, Carola, a native of Galicia, is one of the streamers who has grown the most in the Spanish-speaking scene in the last year thanks to his participation in “GTA Roleplay” series and joining the team of KOI content creators, the team created by Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué. Looking ahead to his fight, he may be the favorite because, as he himself had explained, he had already practiced boxing for three months before starting this new preparation.

On the other side, Spursito, who became one of the references for creators of soccer content and “FIFA” on YouTube and later on Twitch as well. The young man, of Andorran origin, also became one of the visible faces of LaLiga to bring football to new generations. In his preparation for the evening he has had the three-time European super lightweight champion Sandor Martín, one of the great promises of Spanish boxing, who already participated in the first Ibai evening as Reven’s trainer.

Second confrontation: Paracetamor vs. arigameplays

Paracetamor, another veteran in the world of video game streaming on Twitch, has participated in many “Minecraft” series with other streamers as well as being a regular in “League of Legends” or “Fortnite”, among other games. As part of her preparation, she has had the professional boxing trainer Tinín Rodríguez and has faced (and documented on video) nothing more and nothing less than a minimum weight world champion like Joana Pastrana.

In front you will have the Mexican Arigameplays, another veteran of the creation of content on the Internet and one of the streamers followed in the world with more than 4.4 million followers on Twitch, being especially popular for playing “Fortnite”, “GTA V” and “Minecraft”, among others. In her training for the evening, she has even had the opportunity to train with the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez who he said helped him correct certain things.

Third confrontation: Momo vs. Viruzz

The Argentine Momo is an all-terrain creator of content on YouTube, Twitch and other social networks, but if something has characterized him it is his passion for football and especially for Platense, the club of his loves, which he does not stop promoting there where are you going Now living in Barcelona, ​​he has trained under the baton of Javi Gallego and has even practiced with a world and Argentine boxing legend and champion: Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martinez.

Viruzz, the influencer who will face Momo, is a creator who has made videos of all kinds: videoblogs, Clash Royale gameplays, food challenges… He was already at Ibai’s first evening in the confrontation that attracted the most attention: the match between him and Mr. Jägger. He ended up defeated, but he brought a lot to the show, showing that his physical condition and his passion for the sport could keep him close to boxing. On this occasion, he starts as the favorite because he has been training in boxing for longer than Momo and because of the difference in height.

Fourth confrontation: Luzu vs. lolita

Luzu is one of the great veterans of the internet and specifically of YouTube, where he became one of the benchmarks in the Hispanic community reflecting on life, documenting the most important moments of his life (his trip to the United States, his wedding or the birth of their first child) and even playing video games. To get ready for the fight, he has moved to Barcelona and to his credit, part of him is that he was already an active and athletic person.

His opponent, Lolito, is one of the Spanish-speaking references in streaming action games, especially in games like “Fornite”, where he has always been considered one of the best Spanish players or “Rust”. His participation in the evening was one of the great surprises because he has had to lose weight to be able to compete against Luzu and as he himself assured, he had not practiced any exercise for 10 years. In his favor, Sandor Martín also trains him.

Fifth confrontation: David Bustamante vs. Mr. Jagger

The singer author of songs like “Two men and a destiny” or “I’m not a superman”, David Bustamante came to participate in the evening to replace the actor Jaime Lorente, who was going to be Jägger’s initial rival. Not much is known about his boxing skills because, unlike the rest of the participants, he is not a regular at documenting on video or streaming how he is doing. However, in a video that he posted on his networks, he showed that he is in good physical shape.

In front will be Jägger, who became the protagonist of the first evening of Ibai for his humor, his struggle to lose weight to reach Viruzz on an equal footing and his fight against him. Jägger is a veteran of the internet since he uploaded his particular, exaggerated and almost surreal videos to YouTube until now, which has become even more popular after his success on Twitch playing characters in “GTA Roleplay” or ‘teaching’ with his humor unique. For the fight, he arrives again with the label of being one of the candidates to give more shows thanks to his physical form after years practicing rugby and after training boxing with Pablo Martínez at the Usera Fight Club in Madrid, the neighborhood gym that he always vindicates.