What is vitiligo, what are the symptoms and who can suffer from it?

East June 25th is celebrated on world vitiligo daya disease that does not endanger health, but can have a great psychological impact on those who suffer from it due to the aesthetic traces it produces.

Here we tell you what vitiligo is, what its origin and symptoms are, as well as who can suffer from the disease and why it is important to raise awareness about it.

What is vitiligo?

vitiligo is a skin degenerative pathology which generates a skin pigmentation disordercausing the appearance of white spots in various parts of the body.

not contagioussince it is a condition in which the color of the skin is progressively lost and affects 1% of the world’s population.

It occurs when melanocyte cells, which produce skin pigmentation, die or simply stop producing melanin, a pigment that provides color to hair, eyes and skin.

What are the symptoms of vitiligo?

The main symptom that you have vitiligo is appearance of white spots on the bodyalthough there are also:

Appearance of “gray hair” in the hair, eyelashes, eyebrows or beard

Sensitivity of the skin to the sun’s rays

Loss of skin color through spots or “patches” that have a darker color around the edges

Is there a cure for vitiligo? Who does it affect?

Vitiligo can occur at any age, but usually appears before the age of 30. Its origin can be hereditary and it is also associated with autoimmune disorders (when the body attacks its own tissues), thyroid disease is the most frequent.

Vitiligo occurs in both men and women, although there is no cure there are many effective treatments to stop its progress.

Why is World Vitiligo Day celebrated?

By commemorating this date, the aim is to make the population aware of this disease, foster empathy towards those who suffer from it and continue to search for more effective therapeutic options.