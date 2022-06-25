What is the life of the protagonists of That’s 70 Show

That ’70s Showthat aired for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, it followed a group of high school friends living in a small, central American town during the 1970s.

The teen comedy was an instant hit with Eric, played by Topher Grace, starring on the show. That ’70s Show began with the pilot episode set in May 1976, and eight seasons later, the series finale ended with a New Year’s Eve countdown to 1980.

This is how the protagonists of That ’70s Show are now

Read on to find out what the cast has been up to since the series ended.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton, who played Michael Kelso in That ’70s Showhad a successful acting career, starring in movies like “No Strings Attached” and even took on the role of Charlie Sheen in “Two and a Half Men.”

In 2016, he reunited with his co-star from That ’70s ShowDanny Masterson for Netflix’s “The Ranch.” In addition to acting, Ashton has found success investing in startups from Neighborly to Lemonade, which earned him a guest role on the show “Shark Tank” in 2015.

The actor and Mila Kunis became engaged in February 2014 and married in July of the following year. The couple have two sons: Wyatt and Dimitri.

Mila Kunis

After finishing That ’70s ShowMila starred in successful movies like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”, “Black Swan”, “Friends with Benefits” and “Bad Moms”, just to name a few.

Mila dated actor Macaulay Culkin from 2002 to January 2011. In April 2012, she and her co-star from That ’70s Show, Ashton Kutcher, started dating. The two announced their engagement two years later, in February 2014, and married in July 2015. The family of four resides in their sustainable farm house, called KuKu Farms, in Beverly Hills, California.

The actress has built a great career doing excellent performances.

Topher Grace

After leaving the series after the end of the seventh season, Topher appeared in films such as “Valentine’s Day”, “Spider-Man 3” and “BlacKkKlansman”. One of his most recent roles has been Tom Hayworth in the series “Home Economics”.

Topher has shared a keen interest in film editing and has shared his hobby with the public by creating his own edits of popular films, such as the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy and “The Hobbit.” He and his friend Jeff Yorkes started a Twitter page dedicated to his art in 2019 and were subsequently commissioned by Pixar to reissue “Toy Story 4.” The result, “Toy Story 4 Ever,” was later released through Pixar’s YouTube channel.

He married actress Ashley Hinshaw in May 2016. The couple welcomed a daughter, Mabel Jane, in November 2017, followed by baby number two in 2020.

Danny Masterson

After That ’70s ShowDanny Masterson appeared in several television series before landing a lead role in “Men at Work.” In 2016, he reunited with his former co-star Ashton Kutcher for Netflix’s “The Ranch.” However, his character was written out of the series in the third season when the actor was accused of sexual assault.

Although Masterson has denied the allegations through his agent, following an LAPD investigation, he was charged with three counts of rape in June 2020. He pleaded not guilty in 2021 and is currently awaiting trial to begin on August 29. of 2022.

He married actress Bijou Phillips in October 2011 and the couple welcomed their daughter, Fianna Francis, in February 2014.

What other character? That ’70s Show remember?