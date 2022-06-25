What Elon Musk said about the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex Amber Heard

Elon Musk spoke about the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Elon Muskwho denied having slept with Amber Heard behind Johnny Depp’s back, shared his opinion about the trial that the American actor initiated against his ex-wife.

The richest man in the world was the actress’s boyfriend and decided not to attend the long trial between the two actors, despite his name appearing on it. He was Depp who accused his former partner of having an affair with the founder of Tesla while they were married.

Although in the first weeks of the trial he was confirmed as a witness, Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, finally reported that he would not show up. A similar case occurred with the actor James Franco who, according to Depp, had an affair with his then-wife.

Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX, chose the social network Twitter – which he aspires to own – to express himself about the legal battle between his ex-girlfriend and Depp.

“I hope they both move on. At their best, each one of them is amazing.”wrote on his Twitter account, Elon Musk in response to the conclusions of Lex Fridman, the research scientist at MIT, about the controversial and mediatic trial.

Elon Musk’s message

Depp and Heard separated in May 2016, when Heard filed for divorce and later filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her husband. The actor denied the accusations and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August of that year.

During the trial, the actor accused the “Aquaman” actress of beginning a romantic relationship with Musk “no later than a month after” she and Depp married in 2015.

Depp claimed that his then-wife received visitors “late at night” of the billionaire in the penthouse in Los Angeles while he was out of the country.

To make this theory strong, they presented the statement of Alejandro Romero, the building’s doorman, who assured that Heard even provided Musk with the keys to the house. “I always visited her when Mr. Depp wasn’t home. From March 2015 onwards, Mr. Musk regularly visited Ms. Heard late at night“, said.

Heard was in a relationship with Musk between 2016 and 2018.

Depp, who disparagingly called him “Mollusk” (Mollusk), publicly threatened to cut off his penis. Musk challenged Depp to fight in a cage whenever he wanted and always denied that his story with Amber had started when she was still married to the actor.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk in Australia in May 2017 (The Grosby Group)

A rep for Musk maintained that “Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016. Their relationship didn’t turn romantic until some time later.”

“I was definitely not having an affair with Amber while married to Johnny, this is totally untrue.”, the founder of Tesla told the New York Times about the claims made during the defamation trial that Depp launched against The Sun in the UK for calling him a “wife beater”.

Musk, 50, a father of six, laughed when asked if it was true that he had done a threesome with Heard, 36, and model Cara Delevingne, 27, at Depp’s Los Angeles penthouse. “We didn’t have a threesome. I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are,” he told the newspaper.

Depp, who was convinced that Heard was unfaithful to him with Musk, wrote a harsh threat against the millionaire Without quoting him, but referring to him with the sarcastic nickname, the actor bullied him.

“We have to see if Mollusk he has a couple of… let him come see me face to face. I’m going to show you things you’ve never seen before. Like the other side of his penis when he cut it off”, the artist attacked. Taking the floor, Depp said that he was not proud of his language in some parts of the texts and justified: “My mood is dark.”

When asked about the text messages the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star” had sent him allegedly threatening him, the Tesla boss joked: “If Johnny wants one cage fightlet me know”.

“I hope (Depp) recovers from this situation,” concluded the tycoon.

Keep reading:

Johnny Depp’s surprise show: the actor played and sang rock classics while waiting for the sentence of the trial with Amber Heard

Amber Heard will move to a million dollar mansion in the California desert after the sentencing of the trial with Johnny Depp

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Kevin Costner: the list of actors with whom Johnny Depp believed that Amber Heard was unfaithful to him and the nicknames he gave them

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Timeline of a violent marriage and a sordid legal battle

James Franco and Amber Heard in an elevator: what the actress said about that night meeting with Johnny Depp