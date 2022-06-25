What do we know about the live-action Disney classic Hercules, directed by Guy Ritchie

After the successes of Cruella, Mulan, Aladdin And The beauty and the Beast, Disney prepares for the live-action from Hercules. Two years after the adaptation of the famous was announced cardboard animated 1997, in the past few hours it was revealed that the director of the film will once again be Guy Ritchiealready at the helm of the remake of Aladdin of 2019 in which the cast appeared Will Smith in the role of the Genie Of the Lamp, Mena Massoud in those of Aladdin and Naomi Scott in the role of Jasmine.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The live-action Hercules will be produced by the directors of Avengers: Endgame Joe and Anthony Russo, while the screenwriter of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings Dave Callaham has already made a first draft of the script.

Needless to say, the legend that will be told in the film directed by Ritchie will be a reinterpretation of the one already seen in the Disney cartoon where the story of Herculesof the satyr “hero trainer” Philoctetesof the lady Megara and the treacherous Hades.

The new live-action Disney is still in the creation phase so at the moment there is still nothing certain either regarding the release date of the film (which should not see the light before 2024) or regarding the actors who should interpret the various characters in Herculesalthough there are already some rumors that they would like Tom Holland running for the lead role alongside Dacre Montgomeryknown for his role as Billy Hargrove in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As for the rest of the cast from Hercules instead at the moment it is still all shrouded in mystery even if they are called out loud on social networks Ariana Grande And Zendaya for the role of Megara, while Danny DeVito for that of Philoctetes.

In addition to movie Hercules other live-action based on some popular Disney cartoons have been in the works for some time; Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs And The little Mermaid in fact they are in production while the remake of Pinocchio (starring Tom Hanks) will be streaming on Disney + in September.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io