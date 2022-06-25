What are the limits you must set to avoid labor exploitation?

Labor exploitation is a recurring theme in corporate jobs, therefore, we must learn to set limits.

A large number of Millennial and Gen Z employees quit their jobs, prioritizing their mental health.

The INEGI indicates that there are about 44 million micro, small and medium enterprises in Mexico.

A TikTok user revealed her secrets to oppose the labor exploitation and how to learn set boundaries in your workspace.

Currently, many of the organizations face a big problem: staff retention. Much could be speculated about this, however, it could be simpler than it seems.

Work environment for new generations

For the new generations, it is not enough to have a job in an important organization. Studies such as Mazars indicate that the tranquility of a healthy work environment is as important as receiving a good salary.

This is what Mazars pointed out: “he qualifies the ‘human atmosphere’ as important as the salary they are offered to decide to take a position or not […] Zillennials prefer to work in places where there are ‘facilitating managers’, or Human Resources leaders, who create an optimal work environment, fostering relationships and trust between teams”.

This, in part, has caused an increase among entrepreneurs, since the fact that corporate jobs are increasingly stressful, many opt for the option of entrepreneurship.

The Business Demographics Study conducted by the Inegi declares that there are about 4.4 million of micro, small and medium enterprises, while a study by the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM) in the latest Radiography of Entrepreneurship in Mexico 2020 mentioned that the majority of those who start a business are young people between the 26 and 35 years old, including 35 percent; they are followed by the adults among the 35 and 45 years, with 31 percent. This says a lot about the growing interest of young people in finding their own source of income.

On the other hand, we have that, according to the Millennial and Gen Z 2022 survey, prepared by Deloitte, according to the Mexicans surveyed, 32 percent of millennials and 37 percent of Gen Z have a second part-time paid job or full-time. In addition to this, 34 percent and 39 percent, respectively, indicated being stressed most of the time.

This, in a sense, reflects that economic problems and the speed with which the postmodern world operates do not give people space to take care of their mental health.

What are the limits you must set to avoid labor exploitation?

With the intention of contributing to this “abuse” ending, a user shared the way in which an employee should set limits in his work. The objective is to avoid labor exploitation that, at this point, is becoming more and more common.

This initiative is part of a wave of videos that promote mental health around work. The user named Ana develops content on this topic and recently she shared a video where she shows how you can prevent your bosses from taking advantage of you.

This was what he shared after, at the beginning of his video, a voice-over sounds that says “Ana, this has to be ready for tomorrow.”

“By tomorrow I can have A completed. Or a quarter of A, B, C and D. Or if you want everything complete it would have to be next week. so i would like tounderstand how you want to refocus the scope to have a first version for tomorrow”.

And although ideally this can work, many pointed out that the consequences of standing up for your rights could lead to dismissal, even if it was unjustified. However, this was what the user commented on in a second video.

@anna.lb7 Reply to @eileen0103 Too bad it seems so normalized (and accepted) to ignore mental health at work. #saludmental #trabajo #cuidadeti #confiaenti #amorpropio #saludmentaleneltrabajo #limites #valores #banderasrojaseneltrabajo

In this second video, he advises you to stand firm in your position and ask for a report on your performance, because in this way, there should be no impediment for you to continue with your work.

