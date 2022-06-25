what are the best and worst foods to fight hunger

Hunger is one of the main problems of players who have just started in Minecraft. Like the rest of the sections, knowing how it works will save you a lot of headaches. I’ll tell you all about it below. hunger and what are the best foods.

Food in Minecraft: a world of benefits and dangers

In Minecraft there are two statistics to take into account: the hunger and the saturation. Hunger has its own bar, which you can see in the bottom center in the shape of little chicken legs. It’s your guide to knowing when to eat.

On the other hand, there is saturation. This is a stat that has no visible bar. Simply explained: it can be interpreted as a “shield bar” for hunger. As you make energy stocks, this stat drops to the minimum. This is when the hunger bar will start to be affected by your actions.

breaking blocks : 0.005 depletion per block.

: 0.005 depletion per block. Jumping : 0.05 exhaustion per jump.

: 0.05 exhaustion per jump. To swim : 0.01 depletion per meter.

: 0.01 depletion per meter. Attack : 0.1 exhaustion per attack hit.

: 0.1 exhaustion per attack hit. Take damage: 0.1 exhaustion for each attack received.

0.1 exhaustion for each attack received. jumping while running : 0.2 per jump.

: 0.2 per jump. Poisoning from raw chicken or rotten meat : 0.1 per second for 30 seconds.

: 0.1 per second for 30 seconds. puffer fish poisoning: 0.3 per second for 15 seconds.





It is necessary to take all this into account when eating food, because obviously not all of them have the same nutritional value. Below you can see what foods are best and worst to know which one to eat based on the state of your hunger bar:

2.4 : Golden Carrot, Golden Apple, Enchanted Golden Apple.

: Golden Carrot, Golden Apple, Enchanted Golden Apple. 1.6 : Cooked Pork Chop, Steak, Cooked Mutton and Cooked Salmon

: Cooked Pork Chop, Steak, Cooked Mutton and Cooked Salmon 1.2 : Cooked Potato, Cooked Chicken, Cooked Rabbit, Rabbit Stew, Mushroom Stew, Bread, Cooked Fish, Beetroot and Carrot.

: Cooked Potato, Cooked Chicken, Cooked Rabbit, Rabbit Stew, Mushroom Stew, Bread, Cooked Fish, Beetroot and Carrot. 0.6 : Pumpkin Pie, Apple, Raw Steak, Raw Pork Chop, Raw Lamb, Raw Chicken, Raw Rabbit, Poisonous Potato, Watermelon, Honey Bottle and Potato.

: Pumpkin Pie, Apple, Raw Steak, Raw Pork Chop, Raw Lamb, Raw Chicken, Raw Rabbit, Poisonous Potato, Watermelon, Honey Bottle and Potato. 0.2: Pie, Cracker, Rotten Meat, Raw Fish, Clown Fish, Puffer Fish, Sweet Berries and Raw Salmon.

To cook the food you must create an oven. Yes, you process materials and cook in the same object. My advice is to have several so you can cook and process material at the same time. Finally, you can also create other meals by mixing foodsas in the case of stews.

Finally, some tips you should know before cooking and eating:

In Creative mode and Pacific difficulty there is no hunger, only if you play in Survival .

. To eat you must consume the item in your hand.

You can safely eat raw meat with the exception of chicken, which has a 30% chance of poisoning .

. Cooked foods tend to satisfy hunger more.

If you eat rotten meat or any spoiled or poisonous food, you get poisoned.

The milk restores your hunger level and removes status ailments from you.

Minecraft guides in VidaExtra