Villada queen in Cannes | The North of Castile

The ‘Cannes Lions’ are the most important advertising awards in the world. Like the Hollywood Oscars for movies, but for advertisers. It is the largest meeting of the advertising and creative communications industry. Thousands of advertisements appear and judge looking for the coveted statuette. The winners get a trophy in the form of a lion, an award that is the highest recognition in the entire advertising industry. And Azahara Ramos, a 34-year-old from Palencia, already has eight ‘lions’ after the last edition, which concluded last Friday. Eight, yes, you read correctly. The Meryl Streep of the seventh art, only more of Villada than the black pudding that her father, good old Demetrio, began to make so popular, and not from New Jersey. And less than half the age of Joanna from ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’. That the City Council of Palencia does not burn its brains looking under the stones for town criers for San Antolín, please.

Azahara Ramos is director of production at DDB Spain, one of the most important creative agencies on the international scene and chosen as the best multinational agency in Spain by those responsible for marketing in the sector. Additionally, DDB Worldwide has 200 offices in 90 countries and is the world’s leading marketing communications network. DDB, the agency where the villain is part of the management committee, is one of the most awarded internationally with more than 76 ‘Cannes lions’, and agency of the year for three consecutive editions at the Eficacia Awards.

Azahara’s life takes place between the Madrid and Barcelona offices, where in her day-to-day work she has a team of twenty people whom she supervises and manages so that the audiovisual production is taken care of from the gestation of ideas, contributing in turn a creative value. In addition, they reinforce the quality standards of all the productions that are carried out in the agency with the best national and international production companies.

With the brbr directors, who have marked his career.



Azahara’s beginnings in the sector are linked to the production of short films and video clips, although she started in the advertising sector when she was very young. She has a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Pontifical University of Salamanca and a diploma in Production from the Film School of the Community of Madrid (ECAM). She worked as production coordinator in national and international projects for brands such as Heineken, Pepsi, Mitsubishi, Burger King or Coca Cola, and from there she became production manager for different clients such as Estrella Galicia, Reale Seguros or Canal +.

He combined advertising with television, where he was part of the production department for Warner Bross programs, which were shot both in Spain and in other countries. Later he made a leap to the direction of F4 (a company specializing in sets and management of camera / lighting equipment), where he was in charge of the operation of the company and its resources, whose activity was aimed at supplying series and films. In 2017 he became part of the agency Dommo, where he led the production part of the agency. It was then that he worked with clients such as KFC, Tanqueray, La Casera, Just Eat or Pullmantur. In addition to managing the production of Randm, the agency’s ‘in house’ production company where the content was produced directly and the teams were formed from scratch to provide a differentiated service with respect to the rest of the agencies.

Prior to DDB, Azahara was at Garlic, one of the leading production companies in the advertising sector in Spain. During his time at Garlic, Azahara worked for clients such as BBVA, VW, Cervezas Alhambra, Correos, Vogue, FC Barcelona and Once, among others. Azahara’s work as a ‘producer’ has been closely linked to the relationship with the advertising directors whom he closely accompanied in the productions and promoted in order to consolidate his careers.

During all these years in advertising and despite her youth, Azahara Ramos had won six Cannes ‘lions’ until this weekend, one of them gold for ‘Héroes de Hoy’ and one silver for Tanqueray Sevilla. And to them are added two more that have just been collected at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes: one bronze in ‘entertainment’ and one silver in the coveted ‘film’ category, where this year there have been more than 1,700 inscriptions.

“Winning a Cannes Lion means global recognition for my work. That the best in the world recognize you as one of them. It is very difficult to have one, and I am eight at the age of 34”, says Azahara Ramos. “I have never set goals for myself, things have been coming. I consider myself a very lucky person, I am always in the right place at the right time, but I also work a lot. I love what I do. I seek excellence. In this job, as in many others, the difference is in taking care of the details”, says Azahara Ramos.

“What dreams do I have? I’m Pisces, I live dreaming! I hope to continue waking up happy every morning because I’m lucky enough to work on something that fulfills me, that I’m good at and that I like so much that I don’t consider it a job. If I didn’t dedicate myself to this, I wouldn’t know what to do. I am very lucky, I have people who saw what I had inside, important people in the sector who have been teaching me and from whom I continue to learn: Alfonso Cazalilla, José María Roca de Viñals, BRBR, Elena García and many others who have left their imprint on me I am a better professional because they have been and are part of my path, “adds the villain with such a prolific resume.