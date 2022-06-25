Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, mayors and regional delegate analyzed problems and proposals on public security – G5noticias

Regional Council defines priorities in regional public security plan

With a hundred participants from municipalities and institutions in the region, led by the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, Eduardo Vergara, the Regional Presidential Delegate of Valparaíso, Sofía González, the Regional Coordinator for Public Security, Alejandra Romero, and mayors from the region, The Regional Public Security Council was developed, in which various initiatives were presented to support the work of crime control and prevention.

According to the diagnosis and the crime figures for the year 2021, added to the trend and severity of the crimes, according to analysis criteria developed by the advisory team of the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention and the joint work with the security teams of the municipalities In the region, three crimes were defined to be prioritized: domestic violence, drug law violations and robbery in an inhabited place, and drunkenness and alcohol consumption in public were also added as incivility and a new category called emerging regional problem that will address insecurity in business sectors in the region.

The foregoing responds to the mandate of President Gabriel Boric, who established as a priority that the mayors be a fundamental part of the construction of the new regional security plans, since they are the ones who best know the reality and the problems of the different territories of the country in this stuff.

The Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, Eduardo Vergara, pointed out that “public security councils are being developed throughout the country. We are here to advance in a series of programs and define what will be the roadmap of our Government in this region. We do this in the context of the Regional Security Council that is being held throughout our country and that we will conclude with our President of the Republic on June 30, in the city of Arica”.

He also added that “the objective of this Council is that through the participation of mayors, mayors, different government authorities and chaired by the presidential delegate, a common diagnosis is first defined. With this, the work priorities that will allow us to work together, particularly prevention, but also security in general throughout the region. And in the end, also the elaboration of this Public Security Plan for this region”.

For her part, the Regional Presidential Delegate, Sofía González, commented that “we have incorporated different actors that allow us to broaden our perspective, considering different realities of our region, because we know that living within our region is not the same as living towards the metropolitan area, it is not the same to live in our region as a boy or a girl, a woman or an adult or older adult, and it is not the same to walk through our streets with fear or with security. Today we have the commitment to move forward in that view, to be able to establish concrete commitments that are measurable over time, giving serious, timely and very specific responses to the citizens who demand greater security in our streets”.

An important aspect of this new period of execution of the regional security policy is the incorporation of new entities as permanent members of the Security Council. In this session, the entry of the Regional Governor, Government, Women and EG, Housing, Health, National Assets and Transportation Seremis, as well as services such as Better Childhood and Subdere and other relevant entities for the region such as the consortium of universities, EPV, the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Metro Valparaíso. All of them join the institutions led by the Regional Presidential Delegation, which includes Police, PDI, Public Ministry, Criminal Defense, the judiciary, Provincial Delegations and public services such as Seremi de Justicia, Sernameg, Senda, Sename, Gendarmería and the Victim Support Center, together with the 38 municipalities of the region.