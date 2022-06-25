UNAM mourns the death of a medical student; invites you to use mental health resources

The National Autonomous University of Mexico regretted the death of the student from the Faculty of Medicine that occurred yesterday and expressed his solidarity with friends and colleagues.

Through a statement, he invited students and workers to use mental health care resources, and to promote their use by those who might need it.

The student body can receive assistance and guidance through those responsible for community care in each School and Faculty,” the document states.

The resources available for consultation are found on the website https://saludmental.unam.mx/ or on the phone 55 50 25 08 55, where remote psychological care is offered from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City notified that it is investigating the death of the young student.

Personnel of the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services, expert in criminalistics, photography and chemistry, as well as agents of the Investigative Police (PDI), carry out the corresponding investigations and investigations to clarify how the event that led to the death,” the agency said.

The event occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, June 23, around 2:00 p.m., after which the UNAM notified the FGJCDMX, allowing the access of an expert services vehicle to begin the investigation.

