Tom Hanks, the reader

Among the multiple –and exceptional- leading roles that Tom Hanks offered was that of a newspaper editor (The Post / The Pentagon Papers), but a more recent film presents him as… a reader of the newspapers.

“News from the Big World”, a western that also means a tribute to the genre, has the great Tom in the role of Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd: a veteran of the Civil War who travels the dusty roads and the villages of Texas for 150 years , to read the news to the villagers in exchange for a dime.

Hanks/Kidd also remembers at some point that before that war – which ended with his wife, his house and his company – he “printed the newspapers”.

Directed by the British Paul Greengrass, with whom they already worked in Captain Phillips, Hanks is accompanied here by a prodigy girl, a thirteen-year-old German named Helena Zengel. Together they cross this bleak landscape and face the dangers, the cruelty and the storms.

In short, the climate that a western can bring them and their share of bandits, gunmen, mercenaries or dilapidated wagons.

The validity of a genre

For many specialists, the western is an almost extinct genre. But, on the other hand, some works such as “Noticias…” would mean glimpses of its validity.

Also another of the most celebrated films of recent months, “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion, winner of the Oscar for best direction, carries the same spirit, although it is set in the Montana landscapes of a century ago.

The certainly melancholic tone and an ending without gunshots or wild arrests of “News of the World” takes it to a different environment, perhaps fans of the western are not so convinced. “When the moments of action arrive -because if this is a western, there have to be disputes, fights, shootouts with Colt or rifles- a director like Greengrass must tense, make the viewer nervous,” Pablo Scholz wrote.

With almost 90 films, his Oscars for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, as a combatant in World War II or as a Castaway, as a contract killer or -recently- as the warm television entertainer (“A Beautiful Day”), as a spy or a diplomat, in drama and comedy, Tom Hanks is an exceptional artist.

Simply here, in a different role, which the same specialists interpreted as a nod to one of the classics, “More Heart Than Hate” by John Ford (1956). And there goes Hanks, trying to return a girl who doesn’t speak a word of English to her family and her home, across the inhospitable plains of Texas…