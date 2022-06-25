Tom Hanks. The actor’s most iconic films

Currently there are many actors who have stood out for their great work on the big screen, that is the case of Tom Hanks, who throughout his career has managed to captivate many with his performance and not for nothing has worked in various movies that became part of pop culture.

Thanks to his performance, the actor has been nominated for an Oscar and although it has many films, we review the most iconic and which are the ones that many immediately relate to Tom Hanks.

Forrest Gump

Although it is not one of the first films in which Tom Hanks worked, it is undoubtedly one of the best known in his career.. It was in 1994 when the actor gave life to the character that gives the film its name, it was thanks to his performance that he won his second Oscar for Best Actor, the first was for the film Philadelphia.

apollo 13

In 1995, Tom Hanks played astronaut Jim Lovell who was in charge of directing the Apollo 13 mission. that had the intention of reaching the Moon, however, suffered a mishap that put the lives of the astronauts who made the trip at risk.

Saving Private Ryan

A classic directed by Steven Spielberg is Saving Private Ryan where Tom Hanks played Captain John Miller, who leads a group of soldiers during the invasion of Normandy during World War II. This production fIt was nominated for several Oscars among them Best Photography, Best Sound, Best Sound Editing, Best Editing and Best Director which won.

Castaway

Undoubtedly one of the jobs in which Tom Hanks had to undergo a physical change was in Castaway, which is based on an idea that the same actor had in 1994, the film was released in 2000. Although the actor received several nominations for various awards for his portrayal of the character Chuck Noland he only won the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes.

Captain Phillips

In 2013, the actor played Captain Richard Phillips, who in real life, in 2009, was taken hostage by Somali pirates. while he and his crew were traveling on a cargo ship called the MV Maersk Alabama that was sailing in the waters of the Indian Ocean. Without a doubt, this is one of the movies that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Sulli

This movie is inspired by the events that happened during and after US Airways flight 1549 suffered a mishap shortly after leaving LaGuardia Airport in New York and landing in the Hudson River. After this, the pilot Chesley Sulli Sullenberger, played by Tom Hanks and the co-pilot were investigated after the incident.

