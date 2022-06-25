Tom Hanks Admits He Didn’t Trust Forrest Gump’s Bank Scenes Too Much

Now that Tom Hanks is back in theaters, this time as a character in Baz Luhrman’s Elvis movie musical, the actor has not been able to avoid looking back and remembering one of his most emblematic works of his careerthe Forrest Gump movie that this year celebrates 28 years since its premiere.

Speaking on the Cinemablend Podcast, Reelblend, Hanks has recalled one of the most famous scenes in the movie in which Forrest is sitting on a bench and tells the story of his life to all those who accompany him for a while. A scene in which the actor did not trust too much while it was being shot.

VIDEO Let’s blow out candles! Movies that turn 25 in 2021… and are still very relevant

“I’ll tell you what, in Forrest Gump, everything that we shot in a bank in Savannah, Georgia, we shot just in case, to see if we could get a piece of the narrative from there. And I remember saying to Robert Zemeckis, “Is anyone going to care that this guy is sitting on a bench? What is this? No one knows what’s in this box (of chocolates).”

“But we ended up shooting it, It was like 13 pages of dialogue and we had to record it all in a day and a half. Just in case it was written on giant cards, although I didn’t need them because I already knew the dialogue. I remember Bob telling me, “This is a minefield, Tom. You never know what people are going to get out of this.” And look, it ended up becoming THE scene.”

The Movies That Made Us 2 Review: How Back To The Future, Pretty Woman, Jurassic Park And Forrest Gump Were Shot

The truth is that this scene in which Hanks did not trust at all isand ended up becoming the common thread of Forrest Gump besides being part of the promotional poster of the film, and the moment in which some of the most remembered phrases of the film are said, such as, “my mom says that life is like a box of chocolates…” .

Undoubtedly one of the great cinema films of all time that not only elevated Tom Hanks as one of the best actors of his generation, but also to its director Robert Zemeckis, who had already proven his skills during the 1980s.