Tom Cruise comes to Barcelona as a surprise guest at the CineEurope fair

American actor and producer Tom Cruise has appeared this Wednesday by surprise at the presentation of his next films ‘Mission Impossible 7’ and ‘Mission Impossible 8’ at CineEurope, the most important film fair in Europe, which is being held in Barcelona.

As ‘La Vanguardia’ has advanced and the Barcelona International Convention Center (CCIB) has confirmed to Efe, the Hollywood star has gone to the auditorium managed by Fira de Barcelona to show part of the content of their upcoming films.

“I came here just to say thank you for everything. I know what it takes to do what you do. Thank you for allowing me to have the career that I’ve had,” Cruise told exhibitors and distributors gathered at CineEuropaa convention that focuses on cinema destined for the big screen.

Cruise, who is a great supporter of movie theaters and who announced at the last Cannes festival that he will never work for any streaming platform, has a very good relationship with CineEurope, which he already visited at its last edition, last October 6.

CineEurope has welcomed Tom Cruise with the screening of a selection of movies of the actor.

After this tribute, the North American has said: “I see a bright future for all of us”and has signed off saying: “The fact that theaters are open means a lot to me. Have a great summer, I think we are going to have a great time ahead”.

The film convention, which began on June 20 and ends this Thursday, has brought together more than 3,000 exhibitors and distributors from around the world, who They have met behind closed doors and have not allowed access to the press.