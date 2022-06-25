Today’s ephemeris: What happened on June 26?

ANDhe calendar is very long and 365 days go a long way in a year. Each date is full of events and achievements of all kinds that are part of history. June 26 could not be less and this date has very important ephemeris for society, in addition to births and deaths of characters who did something crucial, such as politicians, interpreters, singers or athletes.

The withdrawal of Muhammad Al

The most iconic boxer in this sport announced his retirement on June 26, 1979. Muhammad Al, after 56 wins in 61 fights, left everyone in shock when he learned that he was saying goodbye to the ringsomething that would end up happening, yes, already in 1981.

He is considered one of the most important athletes, not only for his abilities inside the ring, but also for his fight against racism and his historic refusal to fight in the Vietnam War. That decision cost him a five-year prison sentence, although he was released on bail. After his final withdrawal in 1981, the boxer faced his problems with Parkinson’s. He passed away on June 3, 2016.

US legalizes same-sex marriage

Years after other countries such as Spain, the Supreme Court of the United States, with Barack Obama still in the presidency of the country, he gave the green light to homosexual marriage in all states on June 26, 2015. A decision that implied that not only was the right to carry out these ceremonies recognized, but that all states should recognize them as legal.

It was done thanks to the declaration as illegal of the 14 laws that, until then, prohibited individuals from marrying throughout the United States. “When all Americans are treated as equals, we are all freer,” Obama declared at the time.

What is celebrated on June 26?

On this date they commemorate the International Day for the Fight against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, International Day in Support of Victims of Torture and World Refrigeration Day.

What happened on June 26?

1541: Assassination of Francisco Pizarro, conqueror of Peru.

[1945:Representativesof50countriessigntheCharteroftheUnitedNations(UN)

1947: Conference in Paris on the Marshall Plan for the reconstruction of Europe after the Second World War.

1956: Fidel Castro is arrested in Mexico with other members of the July 26 Movement.

1974: Pinochet assumes the presidency of Chile.

1977: Last concert of the singer Elvis Presley, at the Marquet Square Arena in Indianapolis (United States).

1979: Muhammad Al announces that he is retiring from boxing.

1997: Publication of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, the first work in the JK Rowling saga.

2003: The US Supreme Court declares laws persecuting and condemning homosexuality unconstitutional.

2008: The US Supreme Court upholds the right to own firearms.

2015: The US legalizes same-sex marriage.

2016: The Iraqi Army announces the liberation of Falluja, whose power Daesh had held since 2014.

2017: A judge orders the exhumation of Salvador Dal’s body after a paternity suit.

Who was born on June 26?

1908: Salvador Allende, president of Chile.

1908 – Estrellita Castro, Spanish actress and singer.

1956 – Chris Isaak, American rock musician.

1957 – Patty Smyth, American rock singer

1964 – Tommi Makinen, Finnish rally driver

1968 – Paolo Maldini, Italian footballer.

1971 – Massimiliano Biaggi, Italian motorcycle racer

1993 – Ariana Grande, American singer.

Who died on June 26?