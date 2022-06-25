Thor: the first images of Christian Bale as the villain Gorr were leaked

After five years of waiting, it hits theaters on July 8 Thor: Love and Thunderthe new Marvel Studios movie that once again shares the adventures of the god of the hammer played by Chris Hemsworth. But the most expected of the production is the incorporation of Christian bale and the return of Natalie Portman.

This week the first and long-awaited official trailer for the film was presented and fans of the saga are more impatient than before with the premiere. In the images, the former Batman could be seen for the first time putting himself in the shoes of the villain hatthe butcher of gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder.

“The Gods only care about one thing, themselves. So here I make my promise: All Gods must die”, is heard saying to Christian bale in the preview of the Marvel movie.

In addition, in these images you can see Russell Crowe as Zeus, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The return of Natalie Portmanwho has not participated in the story since 2013, will be as Mighty Thor, another of the most impressive things about the new Thor.

After having had Cate Blanchett As the last villain in Thor: Ragnarok, the truth is that the producer had a very complicated task in finding who could overcome or be at the same level in the skin of the villain of this new installment. However, the first images showed that with Christian bale they have not been wrong.

The character that the Oscar-winning actor will play is a galactic assassin with the sole objective of achieving the extinction of all gods. What motivates him is his personal history in which he did not have their support despite the hundreds of prayers he made.

Christian Bale as the villain Gorr.

For that reason, fans expect to see Thor Along with his great love, turned into Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and Korg defeat the most hated super villain of the hammer god comics.