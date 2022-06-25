Thor: the first images of Christian Bale as the villain Gorr were leaked

After five years of waiting, it hits theaters on July 8 Thor: Love and Thunderthe new Marvel Studios movie that once again shares the adventures of the god of the hammer played by Chris Hemsworth. But the most expected of the production is the incorporation of Christian bale and the return of Natalie Portman.

This week the first and long-awaited official trailer for the film was presented and fans of the saga are more impatient than before with the premiere. In the images, the former Batman could be seen for the first time putting himself in the shoes of the villain hatthe butcher of gods.

